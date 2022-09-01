The Buffs are roaming beyond the border this week.
McAlester will hit the road to face off against Louisiana's Scotlandville Magnet High School as part of the Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase Saturday at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.
Coach Forrest Mazey said the matchup and setting present an exciting opportunity for both the team and fans as the Buffs showcase their talents on a much-different stage.
"It'll be a cool experience, and we obviously want to have a good showing," he said. "It'll be kind of like a college kickoff, it'll be different."
They’ll be facing off against the Hornets, who are under the direction of new head coach Ryan Cook and led by senior quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett. Teasett threw for 2,728 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021, with a completion percentage of 62 percent. The left-handed slinger has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, and Ole Miss.
Scotlandville also features power up front, highlighted by 6-foot-7, 365-pound senior lineman and Houston commit Jamall Franklin, who will be anchoring the trenches for the Hornets.
The game will be the season opener for Scotlandville, but the Buffs have already a game’s worth of experience under their belt.
McAlester generated 317 yards of offense with four touchdowns in last week’s opener against Broken Bow.
In the air, Caden Lesnau went 11-of-19 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns — both big completions to Jaxon Lauerman — while also adding in an 11-yard rushing score. Lance Stone added in three completions for 48 yards, as well as rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown.
McAlester’s ground game collectively gained 90 yards behind Stone and another 41 from senior running back Dakota Moton. And senior Blaze Baugh blasted off for a 92-yard kickoff return.
Defensively, McAlester’s Black Death Defense caused many wrinkles to their opponents’ game plan, including two interceptions from speedy ballhawk Chaz Bradley.
Will Spears led in tackles with six on the night, followed by Stone and Garrett Shumway with five each. In total, the Buffs defense recorded nearly 50 tackles including four for a loss and seven sacks.
But Mazey said the Buffs will have to up their game as they prepare to take the field at Independence Stadium.
"I'll tell you, if we play (unfocused), it'll be tough for us," he said. "We've got to be ready."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
