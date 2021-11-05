GAMEDAY: McAlester prepped for senior night vs. Tulsa Rogers

It’s the end of one journey and the start of another when the Buffs take to the field on Friday night.
Top-ranked McAlester (9-0, 6-0) plays host to Tulsa Will Rogers (4-5, 2-4) in the final game of the regular season, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the way his team earned its district championship win against Shawnee last week, but acknowledged there was still a lot of work to be done.
“It’s a small goal to the major goal,” he said. “Ultimately, you want to win a state championship…(but) it’s a nice step.”
Next up for the Buffs will be the final game of the 2021 regular season, with McAlester’s playoff position sealed after taking home its first district title since 2016.
The Ropers are led by quarterback Macuric Demry, who Mazey said he likes his style of play. Paired with a litany of athletes around him, Mazey said the combination makes the Ropers someone the Buffs can’t take lightly.
“I love their quarterback. I think he’s a great athlete and a great player,” Mazey said. “Very impressive player, he’s got some real weapons around him.”
But, Mazey also said the Ropers have seen their shares of ups and downs this season, making things a little unpredictable heading into Friday’s finale.
“I don’t know what they’re going to bring to the table,” he said. “To me, I though they were the fourth-best team (in the district) after seeing film on them…they’ve got so many weapons, they’re scary. You just don’t know what they’re going to be Friday night. (But) I think Coach Childers is doing a good job, and he’s doing it right.”
The Ropers, however, will be facing the high powered offense and steel wall defense that McAlester brings to every game. With over 4,100 yards gained and less than 2,000 yards allowed throughout the season, the Buffs have a way of putting up a lot of points, while also keeping opposing teams out of the end zone.
But Mazey said that although the journey isn’t finished, he still wants to see his team end the regular season on a high note. Not only are they completing some of their smaller goals, the Buffs will use this Senior Night game to propel themselves into the playoffs.
“Our big goal is still attainable, and that’s what we want to go forward with,” he said. “We want a gold ball.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.