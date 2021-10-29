GAMEDAY: McAlester poised to take district title crown against Shawnee

When the Buffs take the field on Friday night, more than just a win will be on the line.
Top-ranked McAlester (8-0, 5-0) travles to Shawnee (4-4, 4-1) on Friday at 7 p.m., in a matchup that could seal a district title for the Buffs for the first time in five years with a win.
Coach Forrest Mazey stressed the importance of the game to his team, while also stating that they need to use each game as a step to get better heading into the playoffs.
“We’ve got a chance to wrap up a district championship,” he said. "We’ve just got to figure it out and get it done. We’re more than able…it hasn’t happened since 2016, and we want to be 10-0 too."
The Wolves are coming off their first district loss of the season in a 41-13 contest against Coweta on Oct. 22, and they’ll be looking to bounce back as they face the Buffs.
One of the top weapons in the Wolves’ offense comes in the form of Jaylon Orange, who had 16 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead the way during last week’s game.
Before the loss, Shawnee rattled off four consecutive district victories, and Mazey said McAlester will need to come poised and prepared if they are to reach their goal of a district title.
“Just dangerous,” he said. “It’s just one of them things that they’re dangerous because they have weapons. And they have a tradition of winning…you can’t let teams like that stay with you, because they have opportunities to beat you if you do that.”
McAlester itself is coming off a dominant 52-17 victory over Tulsa Edison last week, in which the Buffs churned out 649 yards of offense — including 430 rushing yards.
It’s a sign of how powerful the McAlester offense is, and combined with the Black Death Defense, creates a formidable foe for opponents. And Mazey wants to make sure his team is hitting its stride at the right time ahead of the playoffs — especially if they can complete the undefeated season.
“They’re going to have to do a good job of really locking it in, getting towards this playoff stretch,” Mazey said. "We want to be peaking at the right time."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
