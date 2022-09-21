The Buffs are back in town and ready to kick off district play with a little extra fanfare.
McAlester is prepping to begin its district slate on Friday as the Buffs host Tulsa Memorial while also celebrating homecoming festivities at Hook Eales Stadium.
Coach Forrest Mazey said it was an exciting time in town, and he knows just how proud his players are to be representing McAlester.
“These guys work really hard for you guys in the community,” Mazey said.
The Chargers are 0-3 on the season, and enter district play coming off a 36-27 loss to McLain. The Buffs, meanwhile, are undefeated and coming off a bye week — but have been hard at work fine-tuning an offensive machine that has already seen a lot of production this season.
Junior quarterback Caden Lesnau has completed 34 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns, while junior Lance Stone has added in six completions for 91 yards. Junior receiver Jaxon Lauerman is the top target for the Buffs, wrangling in just nine passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
McCarty anchors the McAlester ground game, using 32 carries to churn up 227 yards and three touchdowns. Dakota Moton follows quickly behind with 131 yards, while Blaze Baugh has added 103 yards and a touchdown.
McAlester also has the defensive power to hold its end of the bargain on the other side of the ball. The Buffs have amassed 144 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Sophomore linebacker Will Spears leads the way with 16 tackles, followed by Stone with 14, Garrett Shumway with 13, McCarty and Brayden Bumphus with 12 each, and Ethan Watkins with 10. Senior Chaz Bradley leads the secondary, recording three interceptions in as many games.
Even with all that success, the Buffs know the season is a grind and there’s still a job to get done. Mazey talked of how the Buffs have to worry about themselves and their opponent of the week in order to take each step.
“We’ve got to worry about how much we can get better week to week, and worry about us. We’ll worry about our opponent when we play them — we’ll play whoever’s put in front of us.”
But still, playing in a homecoming game makes things a little sweeter — especially because of how proud the players are to be Buffs.
“They wear McAlester on their chest, they practice two or three hours a day, and they have a lot of pride in this town and our community," Mazey said. "I’m super proud of them.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.