GAMEDAY: McAlester hosts Piedmont in playoff quarterfinal action

McAlester wants to keep finding a way to win after avenging last years’s championship loss.
Seventh-ranked McAlester is hosting Piedmont in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State football quarterfinals at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, with a chance to advance into the semifinal round next week.
The Buffs are coming off a defense-led win over Collinsville last week, and coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of his team overcoming early struggles to come out on top.
“When we play poor, we tend to landslide a little bit, kind of like a slippery slope of mud,” he said. “But we found a way to push and bust through it. That’s what I’m proud of the most.”
But up next for McAlester is Piedmont, with the Wildcats’ 60-41 win over Midwest City securing a home playoff game for the Buffs. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
The Wildcats (7-4) racked up nearly 500 yards of offense in last week’s game against the Bombers, with junior Cannon Wood rushing for more than 200 of those yards with two scores.
Piedmont runs a flexbone offense that has put up plenty of points this season, averaging 35.3 points per game and scoring more than 40 points six times. Defensively, the Wildcats hold opponents to an average of 19.8 points per game.
But defense has been a strong point for the Buffaloes (9-2) this season as well. The vaunted “Black Death Defense” has held opponents to 18.2 points per game, and was a major factor in McAlester’s win over the Cardinals last week thanks to defense stops as well as a game-sealing interception from Chaz Bradley.
Mazey said McAlester’s efforts on the defensive side of the ball have helped keep many teams at bay, and giving the Buffs opportunities on both sides of the ball — especially in tough game situations.
“Find a way, that’s all I ask them to do,” Mazey said. “Keep clawing, keep scratching, tackling…and found a way to make them make a mistake because they had to keep snapping (the ball).”
The Buffs know they have an excellent opportunity in front of them as one of only eight teams remaining in the playoffs this week. And as the two teams face off for the first time in program history, McAlester will look to be the team that comes out on top.
“It is the quarterfinals with a chance to go to Thanksgiving day,” Mazey said. “Doesn’t get much better than that.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.