GAMEDAY: McAlester gearing up for next district challenge in East Central

The Buffs are on a mission.
Top-ranked McAlester (4-0, 1-0) returns home to play host to East Central (3-1, 0-1) on Friday in Hook Eales Stadium, and coach Forrest Mazey said the Cardinals are the next challenge for the Buffs to face as they make their way through district play.
“They’re dangerous. You never know what you’re going to get with them,” he said. “They’re really athletic in places…they have a taste of winning. It’s just one of those things were I think we’ll have to handle business and we’ll be okay.”
The Cardinals are coming off a 42-6 loss to Tulsa Rogers last week. But despite the final score, Mazey said there are plenty of weapons at East Central’s disposal, particularly on defense.
“I think their weak side linebackers are really good, one of their corners is really good,” he said. “On the offensive side, they’ve got a couple receivers that can take it the distance.”
Quarterback Kevin Dunn has led the way for East Central, throwing for 380 yards and three scores while also rushing for an additional 119 yards. And fellow sophomore Lerontae Clayton has added in 207 yards on the ground.
Mazey also commended the work of Cardinal coach Kevin Gordon, who he said has been continuing to elevate the program.
“I think coach Gordon does a great job,” he said. “They’ve got a tradition to fall back on…and he’s done a good job of turning it around.”
For McAlester, they’ll combat the Cardinals with a high-powered offense that has amassed more than 1,700 yards in its first four games. With a two-pronged attack both on the ground and in the air, the Buffs present quite the problem for opposing defenses.
In addition to its offense, the aptly-named Black Death Defense has totaled 257 tackles — including 40 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Although Mazey said the Buffs have a few injuries they are having to contend with, he said they come fully prepared to slide the next player in and continue to roll at a high pace.
“That’s why we practice such a high, high intensity practice,” Mazey said. “We try to go really hard in practice so the games are easy…it’s just going to have to be the next guy up. If you want to be a champion, even your weak links have to be strong.
“It’s go time for somebody. Somebody’s going to figure it out,” he added.
As the Buffs continue to go “1-0 every week,” as Mazey as previously put it, the head coach said it requires McAlester to continue to play its brand of football and take care of business when the time comes on Friday night.
“I think we’re perfectionists as coaches and players, even more so now because of what’s expected of us,” Mazey said. “It’s just get that done and play hard, play physical."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.