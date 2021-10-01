GAMEDAY: McAlester gearing up for next district challenge in East Central

Dera Lorraine (Beshear) Hollis, 89, of Adamson, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 11, 1932 in Crowder, Oklahoma to Elmer and Leta Maurine (Evans) Beshear. She graduated from McAlester High School in 1950 and married Warren Dale Hollis on June 24, 1…