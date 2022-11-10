GAMEDAY: McAlester excited for 'another chance at it' against Collinsville

The Buffs haven't forgotten what happened last December.
McAlester fell to Collinsville in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Championship in a nail-biting shootout. But now, they'll be meeting up once again as the two teams begin their playoff journeys this week.
Coach Forrest Mazey said the Buffs were looking forward to the matchup, and had the then-potential matchup on their radar for a few weeks now.
“That’s what we expected, and that’s what we got,” he said. “I’m excited about it, and I’m excited these kids get another chance at it.”
But the seventh-ranked Buffs (8-2) will have to do it on the road in Collinsville, as the sixth-ranked Cardinals (9-1) finish second in their district.
“You’ve got to take care of business, and you can’t worry about being home,” Mazey said. “We’re going to be on the road, going to be wherever the OSSAA says we’re going to be playing — and we’re going to be putting a smile on our faces and hard hats on, be ready to play, and be prepared to play.”
The Cardinals are led by quarterback Kaden Rush, who has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, while receiver Hudson Henslick has caught 59 passes for 1,091 of those yards for 12 touchdowns. Blake Gilkey has led the ground game, churning up more than 400 yards and notching 15 scores.
McAlester meanwhile has been racking up the yards and scores itself this season.
Quarterback Caden Lesnau has thrown for 1,580 yards and 19 touchdowns, while rushing for another three scores. Chaz Bradley has been one of the top targets for the Buffs, recording 488 yards and five touchdowns, followed by Ethan Watkins at 295 yards and three scores, and Erik McCarty with 258 yards and four scores.
McCarty leads the rushing attack with 748 yards and 13 touchdowns, with Dakota Moton adding in 395 yards and two scores, Blaze Baugh with 314 yards and two touchdowns, and the freshman Jordan Clark seeing valuable time and following closely behind.
Defensively, McAlester has collectively recorded 696 tackles, including 82 tackles for loss and 28 sacks. The Buffs secondary has made teams pay in the passing game with 12 interceptions as a unit.
The Buffaloes are more than ready to start their playoff journey, as this one will begin like the last one ended with a game against Collinsville. But as Mazey pointed out, the slate is now wiped completely clean, and McAlester will write its own story each week.
“We get a good opponent we want to see,” he said. “I want to see how our kids respond…you just have to keep progressing every week, and find a way to survive and advance or dominate and advance. However you do it, you’ve got to advance.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
