Forrest Mazey knows the gravity of this week's matchup between the top-ranked teams in Class 5A.
The McAlester coach said he knows the state will be watching when McAlester plays at Del City on Friday in a matchup between programs tied atop the AP rankings — with the winner taking the driver's seat in District 5A-3 and becoming a favorite to make a run for the state title.
“I think it’ll be two heavyweights,” Mazey told the McAlester News-Capital.
"If you want to see a really good football game, if you want to see some dogs go at it — I think it could be a great game and a great matchup,” he added.
Del City (4-0, 1-0) enters the matchup at second in The Oklahoman's Class 5A poll and ranked fourth by The Tulsa World.
McAlester (4-0, 1-0) sits atop both those rankings with a 56-8 playoff win in 2014 for the only other meeting between the programs.
But Del City brings a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.
Kansas State commit Kanijal Thomas has nine catches for 271 yards and six touchdowns this season, plus two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
Oklahoma State commit lineman Jaedon Foreman has recorded three sacks this season.
Quarterback Dkalen Godwin has thrown for 621 yards and nine touchdowns, while running back Braelon Adamah leads the ground game with 323 yards and three scores.
"They pride themselves on speed and physicality too, so it’ll be real interesting to see who shows up, who hits the other in the mouth, who does good things,” Mazey said. “So it’ll be interest to see who’s willing to play hard, and who’s willing to do it for four quarters.”
McAlester has proven to be a high-powered machine this year.
University of Oklahoma commit Erik McCarty has already broken multiple school records, and rushed out for 332 yards and six touchdowns in four games.
Senior Blaze Baugh added in 177 yards and a touchdown, followed by Dakota Moton with 131 yards.
Junior quarterback Caden Lesnau has thrown for more than 500 yards and eight touchdowns, while Jaxon Lauerman and Chaz Bradley have combined for more than 350 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, sophomore Will Spears has amassed 23 tackles, followed by McCarty with 20 tackles, Garrett Shumway and Lance Stone with 18 each, and Owen Russell with 17. Collectively, McAlester has earned 12 sacks on the season, and Bradley has also nabbed four interceptions.
Mazey said both teams bring loads of talent and McAlester will need to clean up some things to put itself in better position.
“Just mistakes. I think mistakes are the biggest thing with us,” he said. “Let’s eliminate the mistakes, let’s do us, and let’s make sure that we’re where we need to be to match up with a team like Del City.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
