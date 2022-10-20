The Buffaloes are readying to roam once again.
Third-ranked McAlester will take back to the road as they travel to face Durant on Friday in district football action.
The Buffs (6-1, 3-1) are coming off a dominant win last week, and coach Forrest Mazey said that’s exactly what he wanted to see after losing for the first time this season back on Oct. 6.
“That’s how you want to bounce back,” Mazey said. “You bounce back in a kind of convincing manner against an opponent that’s outmatched.”
Plus, the game gave McAlester an opportunity to heal up and rest some players that had been dealing with a variety of injuries. And the Buffs have been using their practices this week to continue to get better on the field as well.
“Anytime you can get your 15 (district points), get out injury free and prevent something like that,” he said. “Just gotta clean up the small things like the procedural penalties and things like that, and we’ll be fine.”
But this week, McAlester will be hitting the highway to Durant in the first of a two-game road stint as the Buffs barrel toward the end of the regular season.
The Lions (1-6, 1-3) are returning to action after falling 58-6 last week to Coweta. Durant’s lone win of the season came in a 53-0 win over East Central on Oct. 7.
Durant is averaging 19.4 points per game, with playmakers such as Aiden Dills and Jaylon Saxon. But defensively, the Lions are allowing an average of 32.2 points per game.
The Buffaloes conversely are an offensive machine, earning more than 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns in seven games. Defensively, McAlester’s defense has amassed more than 500 tackles — including 71 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. The Buffs defense has also nabbed 10 interceptions as well.
But Mazey wants his team to take things one step at a time. There’s still a lot of work to do before the end of the regular season, and it’ll be up to the Buffs to put themselves in the best position possible.
“We’ve just got to keep going one step at a time,” he said. “We’ve got to be where we want to be come November.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
