GAMEDAY: Buffs 'take it personal' ahead of marquee matchup with Coweta

When the lights come on Thursday night, all eyes will be on the Buffs.
Second-ranked McAlester (6-0, 3-0) travels to third-ranked Coweta (6-0, 3-0) to face off in one of the most highly-anticipated match ups of the season in Class 5A at 7 p.m.
And Buffs coach Forrest Mazey didn’t mince words when he talked of its importance — with the winner putting themselves in the driver seat to take the district crown.
“You’ve just got to prepare,” Mazey said. “Every game is not guaranteed…because of injuries and things happening, unforeseen circumstances. So you have to really play like every game is your last.
“We lost a nail biter here last year 14-17,” he continued. “We return most of our starters, they return most of their team. And you know, let’s take it personal a little bit.”
Senior quarterback Gage Hamm leads the charge for the Tigers, completing 57-of-97 passes for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns.
His top targets come in the form of Mason Ford, who has nabbed 24 catches for 398 yards and six scores, while Nakylan Starks has earned 260 yards and three touchdowns.
Hamm is also a force in the run game, rushing out for 217 yards and four scores. But the ground game is led by William Mason with 494 yards and seven touchdowns, followed by Hamm, Ford with 176 yards, and Lo Lo Bell with 153 yards and four scores.
That will be the task for the McAlester Black Death Defense, which has allowed only 480 rushing yards combined all season — and only 404 yards in the passing game.
Mazey said the defensive plan can be outlined somewhat simply: do your homework and be ready to execute on Thursday night.
“You read your keys, you do what you’re coached to do, and you’re going to be successful,” Mazey said.
Defensively, Coweta has gathered 376 tackles, including 31.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.
But the Buffs will combat the Tigers with their own high-powered dual-threat offense, as McAlester has gathered more than 2,600 yards.
Trent Boatright has thrown for 805 of those yards, with Lleyton Bass, Killian Barnes, and Cale Prather being on the receiving end of most of them — totaling 517 of those yards combined.
The passing game is complemented by McAlester’s rushing attack, featuring the talents of Erik McCarty, Dakota Moton, and Ethan Watkins — equaling a combined 1,543 yards and 21 touchdowns.
And after last year's dramatic ending, Mazey said his team will have that after-game feeling on their minds as they take to the field. But as they look to avenge that loss, they'll also be using the opportunity as another step toward their regular-season goal.
“Let’s take it personal and let’s do some things that we need to do this week to turn the corner to really be the number one team in the state. And we’re going to take it a week at a time,” he said. “Is it the end all? No, but we want the district championship.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
