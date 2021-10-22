GAMEDAY: Buffs return for homecoming meeting with Edison

The Buffs are on a quest, and they’re ready for the next step as they return to play in front of a sea of black and gold.
Top-ranked McAlester (7-0, 4-0) returns home to face off against Tulsa Edison (1-6, 0-4) in homecoming action on Friday at 7 p.m.
This game comes on the heels of the Buffs knocking down district foe and then-third-ranked Coweta last week, and Mazey said it was another example of how McAlester prepares for opponents and starts swinging right out of the gate.
“Just physicality. Like I tell the kids all the time, it’s like two heavyweight punchers,” he said. "You see them trade punches, and trade punches, and at some point, somebody’s going to shy away.”
But the next challenge for the Buffs will be playing host to the Eagles, who are coming off a 42-32 loss in a battle with Durant last week.
Opponents average more than 42 points per game against Edison, with the Buffs looking to continue their charge through the district slate.
The McAlester offense has generated nearly 3,000 yards on the season so far — for an average of 428 per game — while the defense has conversely held opponents to just a little more than 161 yards per game.
It’s the Buffs ability to control the game on both sides of the ball that Mazey said has been one of the keys in their success.
“We’re highly physical on both sides of the football, and on special teams,” Mazey said. “You’ve just got to take it a day at a time.”
And as McAlester inches closer to the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs, each and every game becomes that more important to show up and continue to produce and improve with each snap.
But with that being said, Mazey also reiterated how important it was to not look too far into the future and focus on the task at hand every week.
“Everybody is 0-0 again,” he said. “You just have to take it one day at a time.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
