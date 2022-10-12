The Buffs are back in the Mac.
Fourth-ranked McAlester is returning home to Hook Eales Stadium after a grueling two-game road stint as the Buffs will host Tulsa East Central on Thursday in district action.
Coach Forrest Mazey said after last week’s loss on the road, there were facets of the game his team needed to clean up — and all of that starts in their preparation leading up to the game.
“That’s ultimately on us as coaches and them as players,” he said. “And you’ve got to find a way.”
And Mazey said it’s up to his players to respond and get back into the mentality of their “EAT” motto — effort, attitude, and toughness — as they look to get back on track this week.
“It falls back into the plays of effort, attitude, and toughness,” he said. “When you have poor effort, attitude, and toughness, bad things happen. You turn on each other a little bit and you don’t come together.”
The Cardinals (1-5, 0-3) are coming off a 53-0 loss to Durant last week, and will be wrapping up a two-game road stint as they travel to McAlester.
Two players have been slinging the ball for East Central, with Konnor Dunn and Joe Chavez combining for more than 700 yards and four touchdowns. Top targets include Andrew Chavez and Veshion Arps, who have combined for more than 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Laronte Clayton leads the ground game with 289 yards and four scores, followed by Donte Pegues with 240 yards and three touchdowns.
McAlester (5-1, 2-1) is coming off its first loss of the season at Coweta, and will be looking to get back on track in the game against the Cardinals.
The Buffs have been racking up yards offensively, totaling more than 2,150 yards and averaging 30.5 points per game. Defensively, McAlester has recorded nearly 500 tackles, including 57 tackles for loss and 17 sacks — holding opponents to an average of 21 points per game.
McAlester also will be looking to heal up after multiple players sustaining injuries last week. But Mazey said no matter who will be stepping into the role, the Buffs will have to be ready when their name is called.
“It’s just one of those things we’ve got to see,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
