GAMEDAY: Buffs open up home slate against Sallisaw

McAlester will play its first football game of the 2021 season inside Hook Eales Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Sallisaw. After last week’s 39-7 zero week victory over Broken Bow, coach Forrest Mazey said he was pleased with his team’s effort — but they’ve already been at hard at work improving upon that start.
“We did some really good stuff (last week),” Mazey said. “We opened the day up with a big touchdown, and I thought that was really going to set the tone. Coach (Brady) May did a good job of looking at that. But if we don’t get a hold, who knows? But that’s the stuff we’ve got to clean up, that’s what we’ve got to get better at.”
McAlester finished the night last week gathering 330 yards of offense, with 187 of those yards coming from the explosive run game of Erik McCarty. But the Buffs are a two-pronged attack, as quarterback Trent Boatright and the McAlester receiving corps also present a threat to opposing defenses.
The Black Diamonds, meanwhile, are coming off a 26-19 loss on Stigler last Friday. And one of the biggest questions for Sallisaw in the preseason had been who will be its starting quarterback — after the graduation of Jaxon McTyre, who now plays baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State College.
Sophomore Brock Struen got the nod to start the season, and completed 21-of-28 attempts for 187 yards and two scores, with two interceptions. He also rushed for 39 yards in the game, behind only sophomore back Ashton Foster, who gathered 60 yards
Senior Rylee Scavo was a top target for Struen last week, totaling up seven catches for 84 yards and the two touchdowns.
The Black Diamonds also return a majority of their offensive and defensive lines, filled with plenty of multi-year experienced players.
But Mazey complimented the ability of his own linemen, saying they’ve done a great job of manning the trenches so far. He said there are a few things they’ve been having to work on, but likes the intensity with which they play.
“Just small stuff. We’re actually a little bit too fast on the offensive line right now,” he said. “We’ve got to throttle back in a couple positions as far as speed…but we’re very, very fast. We’ve got to clear up and keep our eyes open, and maybe not be as fast — which is hard to say for the offensive line."
He also complimented the work of the McAlester defense, and loves the way they’ve started this season.
“Coach (Kevin) Harmon says it best, does a great job planning: 'Like rats to a cheeto,'” he said of the Black Death Defense. “We believe in pursuit, pursuit, pursuit — fly to the football.”
“That’s kind of what we do. I’m very proud of them, and don’t think he gives them enough credit,” he added. “But I know what they can do, I know what they’re capable of. If we stay healthy, we’ll be just fine.”
