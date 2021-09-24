GAMEDAY: Buffs open district play at Bishop Kelley

After spending last week working on themselves and taking a Friday night off, the Buffs are heading back out onto the field.
Top-ranked McAlester (3-0) will be traveling to Tulsa as they open up their first game of district play against Bishop Kelley on Friday night.
Coach Forrest Mazey said the Buffs have been preparing for this game and the start of districts ever since the win against Ada on Sept. 10. And with both teams coming off simultaneous bye weeks, he expects it to be a battle.
“They’ve got two weeks to prep, and we’re going to get their best shot,” Mazey said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot."
The Comets are currently 0-3 on the season, taking losses to Poteau, Sand Springs, and — most recently — a 49-6 loss to Bishop McGuinness on Sept. 10.
Quarterback Will Pickard went 9-of-13 passing for 115 yards, while also rushing for 47 yards and a score in the game against the Irish. Anderson Dotolo, one of the top targets for Pickard, picked up 102 receiving yards on the night.
Mazey compared Bishop Kelley to Jeckyll and Hyde, saying there are things the Comets do well — and some where they struggle at times. But even then, he knows there’s a lot of potential coming out of the Tulsa school, despite its record.
“I think they’re dangerous, and I think they’re good. I think they’re the best 0-3 team in the state,” Mazey said. “They suffer from the turnover bug…it’s hard to win that way.
The Buffs will have plenty of weapons at their disposal, starting with its ground game. Erik McCarty, Dakota Moton, and Ethan Watkins have combined for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns — with McCarty leading the way with more than 400 of those yards and six scores.
Quarterback Trent Boatright has also added in more than 100 yards of offense on the ground, as well as throwing for 351 yards and three scores so far this season. On the receiving end stands the likes of Killian Barnes, Lleyton Bass, and Cale Prather — all who have combined for 261 of those yards with a touchdown each.
Paired with a tough as nails defense, which has totaled 196 tackles — including nine sacks and 29 tackles for loss — the Buffs stand as a formidable foe as they travel to face the Comets.
But with as good as they have been, Mazey said it’s important they stay focused and ready for the task at hand.
“We’re going to have to execute on offense,” he said. "If we play our game and execute at a high level, then we’ll be fine.”
But as district play begins, Mazey said all bets are off the table. It’s going to be a tough task as the Buffs start this journey, but they’re ready to meet the challenge head on.
“They’re eager to prove themselves, especially against us,” he said. "But we’re trying to play to be 1-0, and that’s the bottom line."
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
