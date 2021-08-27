GAMEDAY: Buffs eager for season opener at Broken Bow

It’s go time.
After months of grinding through practices and weight training, McAlester returns to the gridiron for the opening game of the 2021 season as they hit the road in a zero week contest to face Broken Bow on Friday.
The Buffs will be joining many other teams getting an early start on the season, and coach Forrest Mazey said he enjoys getting the quick start and the benefit of the mid-season bye week — if he can get it scheduled the right way.
“I didn’t like the zero week unless I didn’t get it the way I wanted it,” Mazey said. “When you’ve got your system in place like we do, I don’t think we’re too far behind (with a bye). You just have to move at a little faster pace.”
The Buffs are coming off a thrilling 10-3 season and state semifinal appearance, and their first test of 2021 will be against Broken Bow.
In 2020, Broken Bow finished the season with a 5-4 record, with an offense that averaged 33.4 yards per game in the air and 11.6 yards per game in the rush attack.
But in last year’s contest in Hook Eales Stadium, McAlester made quick work in getting themselves on the scoreboard as the Buffs powered their way to a 21-13 season-opening victory.
Quarterback Trent Boatright finished the game with 97 yards on just eight completions, while running back Erik McCarty ran for 88 yards and two scores.
Mazey said he’s excited to see what the Buffs can do this season as they return a majority of last year’s cast, plus file in new faces into new positions.
But the talent isn’t in short supply for the Buffs, with an offense that recorded nearly 2,000 receiving yards and more than 2,600 yards in the ground game.
“We’re not overly deep. As good as that first group of kids is, it’s hard to match that,” he said. “But if we can stay healthy, I think we’ve got every opportunity to win a state championship.”
He said it’s because of the culture they have built as a program that helps lead the team to success on the field.
“You see ‘EAT' all the time. That’s our core, that’s our motto, that’s our values,” Mazey said. “And that’s ‘effort, attitude, and toughness.’ You can’t win in athletics as a team without those three traits…and you don’t have to be overly talented to have all those things.
“That’s what they’ve embodied, and it’s been something special,” he added.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Memorial Stadium.
