GAMEDAY: Buffaloes bracing for semifinal battle with Bishop McGuinness

The Buffs are ready to take the next step.
McAlester is playing in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State football semifinals for the third-consecutive year this season as the Buffs travel to Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium to battle Bishop McGuinness on Saturday.
This will be the second semifinal meeting in three years between the two teams, and coach Forrest Mazey said he was thrilled for the Buffs to be one of four remaining teams in the playoffs.
“I’m excited for them,” he said.
The Irish are led by quarterback River Warren — who had 313 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s quarterfinal win at Coweta. Senior tail back Mike Taffe led the ground game with 113 rushing yards in the win, while also catching a touchdown pass.
McGuinness is averaging 42.7 points per game on the season, while defensively holding opponents to an average of 20 points per game — with only one opponent this season scoring more than 30 points.
McAlester collectively rushed for 312 yards during last week’s win over Piedmont, led by senior Blaze Baugh with 70 yards and a score. Quarterback Caden Lesnau threw for 110 yards and a score, with Ethan Watkins, Owen Russell, and Chaz Bradley earning more than 30 yards each as receivers.
And Mazey said a lot of offensive success can be attributed to play in the trenches.
“It all starts up front with our guys,” he said. “If we’re good up front, then we’re going to be a good football team.”
The Buffs’ defense has also played a major factor this season, amassing nearly 900 tackles and notching 17 interceptions — with Bradley leading the way with eight snags. Mazey said McAlester complements itself on both sides of the ball, and that cohesiveness is what lends success.
“There’s times where like (at Collinsville) defense bailed us out, and there’s times where (offense) had to bail them out a few times,” he said. “But that’s what team football’s all about.”
Mazey said he and the Buffs are thankful to be practicing on Thanksgiving week, and are excited about the opportunity to play to advance to the state title game for the second time in as many years.
But he admitted that he doesn’t like to look too far ahead, preferring to count his blessings and focus on the task at hand.
“I just see who’s next,” he said. “We’re blessed to be there, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.