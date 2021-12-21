Former McAlester Lady Buff Jaci Inman (née Bigham) will be inducted into the Oral Roberts University Athletic Hall of Fame alongside ORU baseball's Mark Serrano and men’s basketball’s Eddie Woods, it was announced by the university.
"We are thrilled to welcome three great student-athletes into the ORU Athletics Hall of Fame," Athletic Director Tim Johnson said in a release. "Jaci, Mark and Eddie excelled at their sports and we can't wait to celebrate with them and their families February 5th. They join an illustrious group of men and women who have represented Oral Roberts University in a first-class manner.”
An induction ceremony will take place on Feb. 5 during halftime of the Golden Eagles game against St. Thomas inside the Mabee Center.
While at McAlester, Inman helped lead the Lady Buffs to their first state tournament victory since 1992 during McAlester’s Class 5A state semifinal run in 2009.
Inman committed to ORU, and instantly made an impact for the Golden Eagles during her playing career.
She became the all-time assists record for Golden Eagles women's basketball at 668, while coming in third in steals (277), fourth in 3-pointers made (212) and ninth in points (1,505).
She is also one of three players in program history to record 1,000 points and 500 assists. Inman was a three-time all-conference selection, and led ORU to the 2013 Southland Conference regular season and tournament championships — helping the team to three WNIT appearances.
Inman’s playing career ended in 2013, and in an article with the McAlester News-Capital, she said she’s grateful for having been a Golden Eagle and the opportunities it presented her.
“I think your experience (at ORU) is unlike any you’d get anywhere else,” she said. "It’s a unique and interesting place to be for four years.”
Upon retiring from playing basketball, Inman was hired by ORU women’s basketball to serve as the director for player development. She worked her way up through the ranks and was named as assistant coach in 2018.
Inman and her husband, Tyler — a former Savanna and college standout himself, as well as former Harlem Globetrotter — reside in Tulsa with their two sons, Brooks and Brody.
