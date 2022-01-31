Former longtime Eastern Oklahoma State College coach Andy Mace has died, the school announced Monday.
Mace coached roughly half a century and became one of few coaches in NJCAA history to take three different teams at the same school to the national tournament with Eastern's baseball, women's basketball and softball programs in more than 30 years.
"Coach Mace dedicated more than 30 years of his life to Eastern Oklahoma State College, serving as a head coach for baseball, women's basketball and softball during his tenure,” EOSC president Dr. Janet Wansick said. "On behalf of the Mountaineer community, I extend our deepest condolences to Coach Mace's family and friends, as well as all of the student-athletes and staff members who were part of his Eastern legacy."
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at HighBridge Baptist Church in Wilburton.
Mace first arrived at EOSC in 1975 as head baseball coach and dean of students. He later coached women’s basketball, marking an NJCAA National Tournament appearance in 1983.
He then took over softball and amassed a 611-435 record — with win No. 600 in his final season in 2015. Eastern made four NJCAA National Tournament appearances in Mace’s tenure in 1997, 1998, 2005, and 2006 with 27 NJCAA All-American or Academic All-Americans awarded.
Mace’s 2006 squad gathered 63 wins, the most of any college softball or baseball team in the country that season.
School officials said Mace was also known for recruiting "quality humans, top students, and impact players to come to Eastern."
Mace’s successor and current EOSC softball coach Kendra Whisenhunt played third base and catcher as a Lady Mountaineer during his tenure. She said his death was a loss to Eastern and the entire state.
"Eastern Oklahoma State College lost an iconic member of our Mountaineer family. Coach Andy Mace was an integral part of Eastern Athletics and the entire Wilburton community for over 30 years,” Whisenhunt said. "He dedicated his life to serving student-athletes and he prided himself on his ability to find local, hidden talent at any field or court in Oklahoma.”
Whisenhunt said although Mace will be dearly missed, he leaves a lasting legacy for many players that have donned Mountaineer blue.
"He will not only be remembered for his tough instruction and successful records on the field or court, but also his incredible sense of humor and the amount of care he showed his athletes,” she said. "Although he also coached at Howard College and various high schools throughout Oklahoma and Texas, he will forever be associated with Eastern Oklahoma State College.”
