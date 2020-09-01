FAST-PITCH: OSSAA releases latest softball rankings

Staff file photoThe Stuart Lady Hornets move up two spots, and are joined by fellow Pitt 8 members Kiowa and Pittsburg in the second week of the OSSAA's fast-pitch softball rankings.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its second week of fast-pitch softball rankings on Monday, with several local teams making an appearance.

In Class A, the Stuart Lady Hornets (13-5) move up two spots from last week, coming in at No. 12. They'll be facing their next ranked opponent on B-No. 6 Red Oak on Sept. 8.

In Class B, the Kiowa Cowgirls (14-3) remain at No. 1, even after a tight-knit 9-8 loss to No. 5 Moss (18-1) last Thursday. The Cowgirls are scheduled to take on Caney before hosting their own tournament on Sept. 10.

The Pittsburg Lady Panthers (12-5) also remain in the top 10, coming in at No. 8. After rainouts and cancelations, the Lady Panthers will next face off against Webbers Falls before traveling to neighboring Kiowa for tournament play on Sept. 10.

Here is the complete rankings for Class A and B fast-pitch teams:

CLASS A

1 BINGER-ONEY (39)

2 MORRISON (25)

3 FAIRLAND (7)

4 RIPLEY (2)

5 CADDO

6 MOORELAND

7 STERLING

8 WOODLAND

9 TUSHKA

10 VELMA-ALMA

11 SHATTUCK

12 STUART

13 GORE

14 PIONEER-PLEASANT VALE

15 VANOSS

16 CANUTE

17 RINGWOOD

18 HYDRO-EAKLY

19 RATTAN

20 FRONTIER

CLASS B

1 KIOWA (15)

2 LEEDEY (4)

3 HAMMON (4)

4 WHITESBORO (13)

5 MOSS (11)

6 RED OAK (3)

7 CYRIL

8 PITTSBURG

9 VARNUM

10 KREMLIN-HILLSDALE

11 LOOKEBA-SICKLES

12 ARNETT

13 GRANDFIELD

14 COVINGTON-DOUGLAS

15 ROFF

16 LEFLORE

17 TURNER

18 MAUD

19 GEARY

20 MULHALL-ORLANDO

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you