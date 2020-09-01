FAST-PITCH: OSSAA releases latest softball rankings

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its second week of fast-pitch softball rankings on Monday, with several local teams making an appearance.
In Class A, the Stuart Lady Hornets (13-5) move up two spots from last week, coming in at No. 12. They'll be facing their next ranked opponent on B-No. 6 Red Oak on Sept. 8.
In Class B, the Kiowa Cowgirls (14-3) remain at No. 1, even after a tight-knit 9-8 loss to No. 5 Moss (18-1) last Thursday. The Cowgirls are scheduled to take on Caney before hosting their own tournament on Sept. 10.
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers (12-5) also remain in the top 10, coming in at No. 8. After rainouts and cancelations, the Lady Panthers will next face off against Webbers Falls before traveling to neighboring Kiowa for tournament play on Sept. 10.
Here is the complete rankings for Class A and B fast-pitch teams:
CLASS A
1 BINGER-ONEY (39)
2 MORRISON (25)
3 FAIRLAND (7)
4 RIPLEY (2)
5 CADDO
6 MOORELAND
7 STERLING
8 WOODLAND
9 TUSHKA
10 VELMA-ALMA
11 SHATTUCK
12 STUART
13 GORE
14 PIONEER-PLEASANT VALE
15 VANOSS
16 CANUTE
17 RINGWOOD
18 HYDRO-EAKLY
19 RATTAN
20 FRONTIER
CLASS B
1 KIOWA (15)
2 LEEDEY (4)
3 HAMMON (4)
4 WHITESBORO (13)
5 MOSS (11)
6 RED OAK (3)
7 CYRIL
8 PITTSBURG
9 VARNUM
10 KREMLIN-HILLSDALE
11 LOOKEBA-SICKLES
12 ARNETT
13 GRANDFIELD
14 COVINGTON-DOUGLAS
15 ROFF
16 LEFLORE
17 TURNER
18 MAUD
19 GEARY
20 MULHALL-ORLANDO
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
