FAST-PITCH: McAlester building 'the Lady Buff way'

It takes a lot of time and hard work to build on a program, and McAlester softball coach Kelleya Cox said she and her team are doing just that.
“They’ve got a lot of ability. They’re going to be good,” Cox said. “We’ve got to keep pushing. We can’t stop, we can’t give up.”
With only one senior, McAlester softball is filled with young talent. Four starters are freshman, in addition to a sophomore starter who previously had not seen varsity playing time.
But Cox said it isn’t about the experience of a player, but their willingness to continue to battle and compete.
“Just don’t give up, that’s not the Lady Buff way,” Cox said. “It may not go our way, but if we keep fighting, eventually we are going to get some good things to go our way.”
She said the lessons she and her coaching staff are trying to instill within the team go beyond the diamond, and that is why it’s important with all of the younger players for the Lady Buffs to learn and build upon those experiences.
“That’s a life lesson too. That’s what we try to teach them,” Cox said. "In real life, you got things that may not go your way, but you’ve got to keep plugging.”
According to Cox, another advantage for the Lady Buffs is team unity. From cheers and encouragement from the dugout to off the field exercises, she said her players are building something special.
“They’re pretty close. They hang out all the time together, which is very unusual when you have 23 girls,” Cox said. “We do a team building after every practice, and we do a lot of little things with them.”
One thing the Lady Buffs and all teams have had to endure is changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. But Cox said her team has adapted well and hasn’t allowed it to slow them down.
“The girls have taken it really well, the coaches have taken it really well,” Cox said. “It’s just become a habit for us, really. Do we like it? No, nobody like it. But you learn to make those adjustments and go on.”
In the end, Cox knows it’s a marathon and not a race when it comes to building upon a program. But she also believes the tools and pieces are in place to allow the Lady Buffs to be successful, even beyond graduation.
“I’m a competitive person, and nobody likes to lose,” Cox said. “I understand we’re here to build those life lessons, but we’re also here to build winners. We want them to go out that we are winners, not only in the game of softball, but in real life.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
