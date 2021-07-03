McAlester football fans had the opportunity to let their voices be heard and name their favorite Buff football players at each position during a month-long fan poll.
Fans voted as part of the McAlester News-Capital’s ongoing effort to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team. The fan vote team is a standalone component, as the newspaper will select the all-time team based on research, stats, and more.
Polls included various positions throughout the month of June, with multiple names offered as suggestions and many more nominated by fans.
Here is the full results of fan-favorite polls for each position:
Lawson Giddings, receiver
Giddings nabbed more than 1,000 yards in a season twice in his career as a Buff, earning 1,039 in 1996 and besting that the next season with 1,176 — a record he still holds to this day.
He also has been one of the top record holders for touchdowns as a receiver, scoring 13 in 1996 and 14 in the 1997 season.
Giddings helped lead McAlester to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state title game in 1996, where the Buffs were named runner-up after a rivalry championship game tilt with Ada.
The 1998 graduate went on to play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Northeastern State University before retiring from the game.
Others on the list had made their mark on McAlester football as well, with Adam Boyd gathering more than 1,100 yards in 2011 and Brayden Klusak, Sean Bryant, and Matt House all gathering more than 700 yards each in a single season during their tenures.
Taeam Kang, special teams
Kang is a 2016 McAlester graduate that saw a lot of success with the Buffs, including a trip to the 2013 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state title game at Oklahoma State University.
Coming in one vote behind him was Marty House — a 1981 graduate who also saw many successes and went on to kick at the University of Oklahoma.
Other names that were written in by fans included Leonard Austin, Josue Rios, and Herman Walters.
Kent Davis, defensive back
The late McAlester graduate garnered 60% of the vote with 21 total, followed by Lee Keith, Don Smitherman and Jarome Smith at 8.6% apiece. Jason Giddings and Walter Rhone each received 2.8% of the vote.
Davis lettered in four sports at McAlester before graduating in 1980.
He earned a football scholarship to Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Davis started his teaching and coaching career in Corpus Christi, Texas before returning to lead the football program at Wilburton and later teaching and coaching at McAlester. He died in 2010.
Ryan Owens, running back
Owens set the school record for carries in a season with 289 in 1996 and rushed for 1,733 yards — third most single-season rushing yards in program history. His 20 touchdowns that year puts him in a tie for eighth all-time at McAlester.
Voters also considered Kevin Brown (Class of 1996), Don Smitherman (1985), Jarome Smith (2014), Ryan Owens (1997), Jerry Lee (1964), Lynn Jones (1994) and suggested several more names.
Owens garnered 70 votes, followed by Brown with 34 and Smitherman with 12
Brown is the program record holder for career rushing yards with 4,661. His 1,676 rushing yards in 1994 is fourth all-time, while his 1,672-yard season is fifth and his 1,313-yard season in 1993 is tenth all-time.
Brown’s 31 rushing touchdowns in 1994 remained a single-season school record until Erik McCarty rushed for 34 scores last season. Brown also sits fourth on the list with 25 touchdowns in 1995 and 12th with 17 in 1993.
Lynn Jones rushed for 1,383 yards in 1993 and still sits eighth on the program’s single-season rushing records. His 227 carries that year is third all-time and his 20 rushing touchdowns that year is eighth in program history.
Don Smitherman’s 1,192-yard season in 1984 is 12th all-time in McAlester’s single-season rushing records. He also rushed for 16 touchdowns, which is 13th all-time.
Jarome Smith set the program record for single-season rushing yards with 2,025 in 2013 and his 24 rushing touchdowns that season is the sixth most in school program.
Richard Carney, linebacker
Carney was a member of the 1968 Buffs, which won McAlester’s first state football championship with a 42-12 win over Stillwater in Ada.
He would later be named an all-state selection for his efforts, and played college football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M — winning a national championship with the Norsemen in 1969.
Others narrowly behind Carney and receiving votes included Tracy Price — a member of the 1988 state championship team — and Kevin Keith.
Andrew Hammond, defensive line
Hammond was a 1970 graduate of McAlester and made a large impact for the football team in his time as a Buff.
Due to his efforts on the gridiron, Hammond received a scholarship to continue his football paying career at the University of Tulsa. While there, he helped to see the Golden Hurricanes finish atop the Missouri Valley Conference his senior season before graduating from Tulsa in 1974.
After college, Hammond stayed in football, starting as a senior assistant coach for the Hurricanes. He later continued his coaching alongside a career into high school education before transitioning into sales in the 1990s.
Hammond received 42% of votes from McAlester fans, followed by Riley Smith with 25% of the vote, Blake Hackler with 16%, and Erik McCarty, Sr. with 11%.
Brandon Keith, offensive line
Keith was a 2003 graduate of McAlester High School, racking up the tackles and blocks, as well as first-team all-state honors.
After graduation, Keith played at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and earned a spot as an NJCAA All-America selection in 2004.
Keith later transferred to Northern Iowa, once again earning All-America honors and putting himself on the radar for the National Football League.
The Arizona Cardinals selected Keith in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, starting the beginning of his half a decade career in the league.
Keith received more than 55% of votes from fans, followed by Steve Hegdale with 35%, and rounding out with votes for Lloyd London, Victor Stachmus, and Larry Allford, plus many more nominations.
Tony Kiefer, quarterback
Kiefer is a 2012 graduate of McAlester High School, and shattered records in his time as the Buff signal caller.
The Buff gathered 2,743 yards in 2010 with 30 touchdowns, breaking the record of 2,208 previously held by James Barr. Kiefer would best his own record in the following season, earning 3,523 yards and 33 touchdowns in an undefeated regular season.
Both the 2010 and 2011 seasons resulted in state quarter and semifinal appearances, respectively.
After graduation, Kiefer attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he quarterbacked for the Norse and earned all-conference honors.
Kiefer’s season yardage records presently remain intact, while his season touchdowns records were bested by Braden Parker, who scored 42 touchdowns in 2016. He also holds the records for career yardage with 6,168 yards, and career touchdowns with 63 — a title he also shares with Parker.
Kiefer garnered 40% of the fan vote, followed by Dalton Wood at 26%, then Nate Pointer and Barr neck-and-neck with seven percent each, followed by Randy Saunier, OJ Rhone, and Casey Clayborn.
Other names fans also suggested and voted for included Ronnie Allford and Justin Klusak.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
