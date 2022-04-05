EOSC Baseball Ranked No. 7, Last Undefeated Team Standing

WILBURTON, Okla. – The Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball team was ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA DI Baseball Poll for April 4, 2022. The Mountaineers are the only college baseball team, at any level, to remain undefeated.
With a record of 30-0, Head Coach Matt Parker’s team continues to rise in the poll, up 12 spots from its preseason ranking of No. 19.
“This group is really just wired differently,” Parker said. “They are very focused on getting better each and every day, so I think that’s allowed them to not get caught up in any successes they’ve had. They’ve always got their eye on the current day and what they can do to get better.”
Eastern will look to continue its success against rival Connors State College at home on Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m.
