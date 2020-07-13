EOSC athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic honors

The National Junior College Athletics Association released its list of All-Academic teams on Friday, with nearly 40 Eastern Oklahoma State College student-athletes making the list.
"NJCAA student-athletes proved that no obstacle is too difficult to overcome,” NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Chirstopher Parker said in the release. "These difficulties pushed our student-athletes to the limit this year, but the opportunity to overcome these challenges presented itself and our student-athletes flourished academically. The association commends all individuals for their continued success on the playing surfaces and in the classrooms.”
Criterion for consideration consisted of student-athletes that achieved an overall GPA of 3.6 or higher. They were broken up into three teams, with third team earning a GPA from 3.60-3.79, second team averaging 3.80-3.99, and first team members averaging 4.00.
2,427 student-athletes earned NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors, while 3,043 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team and 4,085 student-athletes received third team recognition. 557 student-athletes who received NJCAA All-American honors for their efforts on the playing surfaces also achieved NJCAA All-Academic recognition for the 2019-20 year.
Here is the complete list of NJCAA All-Academic team members from EOSC:
FIRST TEAM
Anthony Boateng, Freshman, Men’s Soccer
Carson Coffee, Freshman, Baseball
Rosemary Cortez, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer
Kiera Davis, Freshman, Women’s Basketball
Alpha Diallo, Sophomore, Men’s Soccer
Carlos Dias Nieto, Freshman, Men’s Soccer
Kendrie Escoe, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer
Jarett Gage, Freshman, Baseball
Seth Gray, Freshman, Baseball
Kally Henson, Sophomore, Softball
Blake Lindley, Freshman, Baseball
Florian Ouaddour, Freshman, Men’s Soccer
Avery Roberts, Sophomore, Softball
Jose Ruarte, Sophomore, Men’s Soccer
Jaleah Taylor, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer
SECOND TEAM
Zach Bowerman, Freshman, Baseball
Ashley Brown, Freshman, Softball
Madelyn Compton, Freshman, Softball
Xavier Grainger, Freshman, Men’s Soccer
Taryn Howard, Sophomore, Women’s Basketball
Christian McGowan, Sophomore, Baseball
David Sandlin, Freshman, Baseball
Tijanae’ Simmons, Freshman, Women’s Basketball
THIRD TEAM
Mikayla Babcock, Freshman, Women’s Soccer
Taylor Blanscett, Sophomore, Softball
Kenzie Ezekiel, Sophomore, Women’s Basketball
Nolan Feazle, Freshman, Baseball
Lauren Freeman, Freshman, Women’s Soccer
Wyatt Gray, Freshman, Baseball
Sydney Green, Sophomore, Softball
Sarah Heaton, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer
Tiffani Henry, Freshman, Softball
Easten James, Freshman, Baseball
Austin Lamber, Freshman, Baseball
Summer Perkins, Sophomore, Softball
Leonardo Schulz, Sophomore, Men’s Soccer
Deja Williams, Freshman, Women’s Basketball
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
