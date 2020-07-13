EOSC athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic honors

The National Junior College Athletics Association released its list of All-Academic teams on Friday, with nearly 40 Eastern Oklahoma State College student-athletes making the list.

"NJCAA student-athletes proved that no obstacle is too difficult to overcome,” NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Chirstopher Parker said in the release. "These difficulties pushed our student-athletes to the limit this year, but the opportunity to overcome these challenges presented itself and our student-athletes flourished academically. The association commends all individuals for their continued success on the playing surfaces and in the classrooms.”

Criterion for consideration consisted of student-athletes that achieved an overall GPA of 3.6 or higher. They were broken up into three teams, with third team earning a GPA from 3.60-3.79, second team averaging 3.80-3.99, and first team members averaging 4.00.

2,427 student-athletes earned NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors, while 3,043 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team and 4,085 student-athletes received third team recognition. 557 student-athletes who received NJCAA All-American honors for their efforts on the playing surfaces also achieved NJCAA All-Academic recognition for the 2019-20 year.

Here is the complete list of NJCAA All-Academic team members from EOSC:

FIRST TEAM

Anthony Boateng, Freshman, Men’s Soccer

Carson Coffee, Freshman, Baseball

Rosemary Cortez, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer

Kiera Davis, Freshman, Women’s Basketball

Alpha Diallo, Sophomore, Men’s Soccer

Carlos Dias Nieto, Freshman, Men’s Soccer

Kendrie Escoe, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer

Jarett Gage, Freshman, Baseball

Seth Gray, Freshman, Baseball

Kally Henson, Sophomore, Softball

Blake Lindley, Freshman, Baseball

Florian Ouaddour, Freshman, Men’s Soccer

Avery Roberts, Sophomore, Softball

Jose Ruarte, Sophomore, Men’s Soccer

Jaleah Taylor, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer

SECOND TEAM

Zach Bowerman, Freshman, Baseball

Ashley Brown, Freshman, Softball

Madelyn Compton, Freshman, Softball

Xavier Grainger, Freshman, Men’s Soccer

Taryn Howard, Sophomore, Women’s Basketball

Christian McGowan, Sophomore, Baseball

David Sandlin, Freshman, Baseball

Tijanae’ Simmons, Freshman, Women’s Basketball

THIRD TEAM

Mikayla Babcock, Freshman, Women’s Soccer

Taylor Blanscett, Sophomore, Softball

Kenzie Ezekiel, Sophomore, Women’s Basketball

Nolan Feazle, Freshman, Baseball

Lauren Freeman, Freshman, Women’s Soccer

Wyatt Gray, Freshman, Baseball

Sydney Green, Sophomore, Softball

Sarah Heaton, Sophomore, Women’s Soccer

Tiffani Henry, Freshman, Softball

Easten James, Freshman, Baseball

Austin Lamber, Freshman, Baseball

Summer Perkins, Sophomore, Softball

Leonardo Schulz, Sophomore, Men’s Soccer

Deja Williams, Freshman, Women’s Basketball

