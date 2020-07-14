EOSC AD: NJCAA decision 'bought us time'

Planning during a pandemic isn’t the easiest thing to do, but Eastern Oklahoma State College Athletic Director Matt Parker said cooperation between schools is key to a return to athletic competition.
After the NJCAA announced the decision on Monday to move fall sports to the spring semester, Parker said EOSC and other members schools in Region II are working together to form a localized version of coronavirus precautions and guidelines.
“Region II is putting together a document. It’s kind of the trickle down effect,” Parker said. “What we didn’t want to wind up with is Eastern have a different set of rules, and then we go somewhere else and their rules are less strict, and somewhere else is more strict. It puts everybody in a bad spot.”
The NJCAA’s decision follows along with several other leagues in the NCAA whom have decided to move fall athletic competition to the spring. Parker said that since every part of the country is effected differently, it’s important to come to a region-specific plan of action. But there are still many factors to be discussed, based on the level of contact in each sport.
“Ultimately, we are all understanding that these are the baseball rules, and these are the basketball rules,” Parker said. “I think, for all sports, the post game handshakes are now out the window. Things that you’ve seen at every level are being adopted.”
Administrators at EOSC have been hard at work crafting safety guidelines and procedures to return students to campus. Parker said that includes changes in and out of the classroom, including new sterilization and sanitation methods for athletic facilities and changes to practice formats.
But as the situation around the pandemic remains fluid, Parker said the NJCAA’s move means more time for the Mountaineers to adapt to the landscape.
“It’s an ever-changing world and we’ll continue looking at it every day. We’ll adapt it, adjust it, see what it looks like and make a change as we need it. I think with the ruling (Monday), for Eastern, we basically have all spring sports,” Parker said. “I think it’s bought us time to see things a little more. Ultimately, it gives us the opportunity to see how things are changing.”
Despite the delay to athletics, Parker is still optimistic. He acknowledged a deeper importance to sports, and eagerly looks forward to their eventual return.
“For me, and probably all of our coaches, we want to coach. And our student-athletes want to play. That opportunity is still there,” Parker said. “I think people recognize the need for sports. Not just the social standpoint, but there’s a lot of athletes that that is what keeps them going. I think it’s good that we’re buying time to allow that to happen.”
