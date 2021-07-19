Eastern student-athletes named to NJCAA academic honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThirty-four Eastern athletes across five sports earned NJCAA All-Academic honors for their efforts in the classroom, the school announced on Monday.

Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers across multiple sports have added a new accolade to their names — All-Academics.

Eastern Oklahoma State College announced on Monday that 34 student-athletes have been named to 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic teams, coming from five separate teams.

Members of Eastern’s baseball, softball, women’s basketball, and both men’s and women’s soccer teams were represented on the three NJCAA teams.

Qualifications to be named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams include completing two semesters as a full-time student, participating in at least one season of his or her sport, and completing a minimum of 24 credit hours in the current academic year.

First Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 4.0, Second Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 3.8-3.99 and Third Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 3.6-3.79.

Here is the complete list of Eastern student-athletes named as NJCAA All-Academics:

First Team

Morgen Bellar, softball, Lenapah, Okla.

Karson Coffee, baseball, Bentonville, Ark.

Ananda Garrison, softball, Pittsburg, Texas

Cade Lott, baseball, McAlester, Okla.

Tijanae Simmons, women's basketball, Houston, Texas

Andrew Walling, baseball, Longview, Wash.

Second Team

Austin Albright, baseball, Chickasha, Okla.

Ashley Brown, softball, Stuart, Okla.

Toree Buck, softball, Colbert, Okla.

Madelyn Compton,softball, Norman, Okla.

Nolan Feazle, baseball, Byng, Okla.

Diana Guerrero, softball, Brownsville, Texas

Shanequa Henry, women's basketball, Texarkana, Texas

Jewell Henry, softball, Kingston, Okla.

Rolando Riza, baseball, Eagle Pass, Texas

David Sandlin, baseball, Owasso, Okla.

Third Team

Karli Ashing, softball, Oktaha, Okla.

Mikayla Babcock, women's soccer, Mannford, Okla.

Aiden Bagwell, baseball, Roff, Okla.

Brady Benedict, baseball, Roff, Okla.

Anthony Boateng, men's soccer, Accra, Ghana

Jesse Chavez, men's soccer, Pueblo, Colo.

Ryleigh Clinton, softball, Stilwell, Okla.

Nakayla Coleman, softball, Ardmore, Okla.

Joseph Cruz, baseball, Villallba, Puerto Rico

Wyatt Gray, baseball, Drummond, Okla.

Jaycee Hampton, softball, Owasso, Okla.

Blake Klassen, baseball, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Meaghan McDonald, softball, Fate, Texas

Nic Menanza, men's soccer, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Crystal Ortiz, women's basketball, Sallisaw, Okla.

Jaidan, Perez, women's soccer, Little Elm, Texas

Ashley Rubio, women's basketball, Spring, Texas

Gracie Woods, softball, Wright City, Okla.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

