Eastern student-athletes named to NJCAA academic honors

Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers across multiple sports have added a new accolade to their names — All-Academics.
Eastern Oklahoma State College announced on Monday that 34 student-athletes have been named to 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic teams, coming from five separate teams.
Members of Eastern’s baseball, softball, women’s basketball, and both men’s and women’s soccer teams were represented on the three NJCAA teams.
Qualifications to be named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams include completing two semesters as a full-time student, participating in at least one season of his or her sport, and completing a minimum of 24 credit hours in the current academic year.
First Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 4.0, Second Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 3.8-3.99 and Third Team qualifiers must have a GPA of 3.6-3.79.
Here is the complete list of Eastern student-athletes named as NJCAA All-Academics:
First Team
Morgen Bellar, softball, Lenapah, Okla.
Karson Coffee, baseball, Bentonville, Ark.
Ananda Garrison, softball, Pittsburg, Texas
Cade Lott, baseball, McAlester, Okla.
Tijanae Simmons, women's basketball, Houston, Texas
Andrew Walling, baseball, Longview, Wash.
Second Team
Austin Albright, baseball, Chickasha, Okla.
Ashley Brown, softball, Stuart, Okla.
Toree Buck, softball, Colbert, Okla.
Madelyn Compton,softball, Norman, Okla.
Nolan Feazle, baseball, Byng, Okla.
Diana Guerrero, softball, Brownsville, Texas
Shanequa Henry, women's basketball, Texarkana, Texas
Jewell Henry, softball, Kingston, Okla.
Rolando Riza, baseball, Eagle Pass, Texas
David Sandlin, baseball, Owasso, Okla.
Third Team
Karli Ashing, softball, Oktaha, Okla.
Mikayla Babcock, women's soccer, Mannford, Okla.
Aiden Bagwell, baseball, Roff, Okla.
Brady Benedict, baseball, Roff, Okla.
Anthony Boateng, men's soccer, Accra, Ghana
Jesse Chavez, men's soccer, Pueblo, Colo.
Ryleigh Clinton, softball, Stilwell, Okla.
Nakayla Coleman, softball, Ardmore, Okla.
Joseph Cruz, baseball, Villallba, Puerto Rico
Wyatt Gray, baseball, Drummond, Okla.
Jaycee Hampton, softball, Owasso, Okla.
Blake Klassen, baseball, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Meaghan McDonald, softball, Fate, Texas
Nic Menanza, men's soccer, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Crystal Ortiz, women's basketball, Sallisaw, Okla.
Jaidan, Perez, women's soccer, Little Elm, Texas
Ashley Rubio, women's basketball, Spring, Texas
Gracie Woods, softball, Wright City, Okla.
