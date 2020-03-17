Eastern's Matt Parker: NJCAA cancelling season was right move

Sitting in an empty office while rain fell outside, Matt Parker said he felt like Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights.
“I don’t know what to do with my hands,” Parker joked.
The Eastern Oklahoma State College athletic director and baseball coach said he was surprised when the NJCAA canceled all spring sports for the remainder of the academic year due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
"Probably more shocked than anything,” Parker said. "I think we all probably knew it was going to happen and knew it was the right decision…but I didn’t think (Monday) was the day it was going to happen.”
Parker said his pitching coach, Justin Oney, came into the office to deliver the news on Monday afternoon after checking Twitter.
“Coach Oney came by and said ‘did you see what the NJCAA tweeted?’” Parker said. "That was the shock moment. Unfortunately we didn’t have our guys here to be able to tell them face to face. We messaged and told them it was true, and that we would try to get a plan together.”
The NJCAA canceled all upcoming championships and spring athletics. This effectively shut down baseball and softball, as they were no longer allowed to even hold practices.
And while student athletes will be granted an extra year of eligibility, Parker said that a lot of questions are still left to be answered.
"There’s still a lot of unknowns on that. We just visited with our sophomores,” Parker said. "There was a lot of concern, and I said 'until we know what the rules are, we don’t really know.' Nobody would sign up to play a game and learn the rules afterwards”
Still, Parker knew that the decision wasn’t made lightly, and that it was in the best interest for public health.
That’s something he knows all too well as his young son is immunocompromised. Parker said that they’ve overcome so much with his health, and his team has seen that first hand, so they all understand how important health safety can be.
But through it all, Parker is remaining positive. He said he has been receiving many texts and phone calls from former players, all with the same message: Keep Your Fork.
“We’ve got the whole 'Keep Your Fork' slogan,” Parker said. "If I don’t eat my vegetables, then I don’t get my dessert.”
Parker drew the inspiration for the slogan from a story in one of the Chicken Soup for Your Soul books, and for years he has been instilling the philosophy in his players for them to use both on and off the diamond.
So when the news came that the season would be ending abruptly, the students became the teacher.
"I think it helps remind those guys that this is just a bad vegetable right now,” Parker said. "We can’t say this in baseball and not live it in life too. Hopefully it’s not a baseball thing to those guys anymore. I get paid to coach a game. I’ve got a pretty good life.”
Parker will never know what his Mountaineers could have accomplished this year, but he’s come to terms with that. It’s all about perspective, and the coach is seeing clearly through the fog.
"If the worst thing that happens to me is the 2020 season, then you’ve lived a pretty good life,” Parker said. "The best is yet to come, but we got to get through the vegetables before we get to the dessert."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
