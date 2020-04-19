Eastern coach looks back at the '98 Bulls ahead of documentary

Al Davis had been used to turning on his television most evenings and getting the latest sporting news or watching the marquee NBA game of the night.
But with sports shut down across the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eastern Oklahoma State College women’s basketball coach
"I was watching SportsCenter everyday and it was frustrating,” Davis said. "But they’ve been doing a great job trying to give us games from the past.”
At this time of year, Davis would be looking forward to the NBA playoffs. A longtime student of the game of basketball, Davis said he has dug even deeper on his work as a coach to keep basketball going.
"It’s not the same feeling,” Davis said. "I can't go home and watch NBA on TNT or Inside the NBA. It’s been a little bit of Netflix here and there, and a lot of recruiting and watching film.”
But there’s one television event that Davis will be tuning in to, as ESPN is set to air its first two installments of “The Last Dance” — a 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1998 NBA Finals — at 8 p.m. CT Sunday.
Davis said he and his family lived in Gary, Indiana, and have always rooted for Chicago-based sports teams.
However, Davis had also pledged allegiance to another team.
"I remember I was a Lakers fan, and I liked Eddie Jones at the time,” Davis recalled. “Then they got Kobe Bryant, and he was my favorite player. He still is.”
But the allure of the powerhouse that was the Bulls in the 90s captivated the attention of America. The triple threat of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Michael Jordan shredded through the NBA, and would be playing for a sixth championship in the summer of 1998.
Davis remembers those events vividly.
He can still recall the details, where he was, and the reactions of those around him. He specifically remembered the moment that is etched in history, the game-winning shot by Jordan in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
"I remember the whole season (in 1998), and when he made his last shot against the Jazz, I was like ‘wow,'” Davis said. "It was an incredible moment.”
So when Davis learned of the upcoming documentary, he was excited at the chance to relive those moments. The sights, the sounds, the memories will once again capture audiences, and Davis thinks that’s a good thing.
"I’m very excited to watch it. I think all sports fans should watch,” Davis said. "It’s going to be something good for all of us."
"Don’t call me, don’t bother me,” he laughingly added. "I’m going to be busy (on Sunday)."
