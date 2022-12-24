Garrett Shumway sat silently as the wind whipped around him, contemplating the last six months of his life.
The McAlester senior looked back on his final year in a black and gold football uniform, and said despite the outcome, he was glad he ended his career in the state championship game.
“It was ups and downs, but I’m proud we pulled through and made it to state,” Shumway said. “We didn’t get what we wanted, but we made it when no one believed we could.
“It felt good, because believe it or not, some of us didn’t think we could make it there either,” he added. “And we did.”
Shumway and the Buffs reached new heights, earning back-to-back berths for the first time in school history. He and the Black Death Defense were a big part in that, recording two shutouts and holding opponents to an average of just 22.9 points per game.
Shumway himself amassed 78 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked an extra point on the way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area Defensive Player of the Year.
“I’m glad I decided to work my butt off for football,” he said of his career. “It’s an experience you’ll never forget, and I know I’ll never forget the four years I had here.
“I wish we could have got it done. But hey, two back-to-back state championship appearances isn’t bad,” he added laughingly.
Shumway said he was proud of the way his teammates responded to adversity all season, and gave an added example of some that were new to the program but embodied the Buffalo spirit pretty quickly.
“I’d like to shout out to the new guys, like the ones that transferred in,” he said. “Like Will Spears, he really stepped it up this year when we lost (Chase) Faber. That was a huge loss. But I think (Spears) done his job excellent all season.”
Shumway also got the experience of playing lined up next to his brother, Jayden. And while he said they had their fair share of disagreements, it’s an experience he would never want to trade.
“Yeah, it was pretty cool. Looking back, I was a little hard on him,” Shumway said. “But it’s awesome playing with your brother. It was a good experience, I’m glad I got to (play with him).”
Shumway will leave a program that he has given so much of himself to the last four years, but thinks it’s in good hands. And he just had one simple piece of advice for the next Buffs that will be filling he and his classmates shoes in the coming seasons.
“Just one, just win one more,” he said with a smile. “You just gotta win one more.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.