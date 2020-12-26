Chase Faber came into his junior season ready to build off last year’s success — and became a nightmare for opposing teams’ offenses.
Faber led the team with 151 tackles, including 15 tackles for a loss, and added in five sacks and two interceptions — including a win-sealing grab at Tahlequah — on his way to being named the 2020 McAlester News-Capital Defensive Player of the Year.
Looking back on the season, Faber said it was a good start and he hopes it’ll help propel the Buffs heading into his senior year.
“I think we did pretty good, were solid as a team. I think it was another good building year for next year, and just got to keep progressing off of that,” he said. “Everybody says (high school) goes by fast, but it goes by FAST.”
The McAlester defense earned its moniker “The Black Death Defense” with each and every game. In the regular season, no team scored more than 20 points, and the Buffs also recorded two shutouts.
Faber said he attributes those successes to being a cohesive unit, as they all had one single thought in mind.
“It was just get everybody to the ball and make tackles,” Faber said. “A guy can break through one tackle, but he can’t break through 11 of us. So that was always the mindset.”
But when asked about his own personal successes in helping lead his team on the defensive side of the ball, Faber shrugged it off.
As long as he was doing his job, and in turn helping his team, then that was good enough for him.
“I just got to play my part and do my part as a teammate for the rest of the guys and don’t let them down,” Faber said. “I’m more laid back and don’t want the spotlight on myself, to be honest."
He was also quick to prop up the rest of his team on both offense and defense. He said everyone did a great job of coming together and playing as a team, and that helped the Buffs rack up the wins.
“I’m most proud of the way we both played complimentary football on both sides of the ball and just came together,” Faber said. “There’s a different feeling when you’re just going and rolling on people like that.”
Faber gave a special shout out to his family, especially his father. He said his dad was the one who got him started in football, and has always put him in a position to get better every day.
“My dad coached me in little league when I was little, and he’s pushed me and taught me a lot,” Faber said. “And he’s always put me in a position to learn from other people…to learn and progress through the game.”
Even though the 2021 season won’t begin until August, Faber said he’s already begun the work for next year. He wants to spend the offseason adding weight, strength, and speed to his already formidable physical prowess. Then, he wants to see the Buffs push to the state title game.
“(It’s) just do what we did last year and make it one step more,” Faber said of his senior season goals. “And then, obviously, get that gold ball.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
