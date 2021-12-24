DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Faber proud to be part of McAlester legacy

Chase Faber wasn’t going to let anything stop him from getting to the football.
The McAlester senior led the charge for the storied Black Death Defense this season on the way to being named the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Football Defensive Player of the Year.
And Faber wasn’t shy when talking about his high school career coming to an end.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “McAlester football has been a big deal around here, especially with my family. I’ve grown up with it, been around it my whole life.”
Faber led the Buffs on the defensive side in 2021, recording 144 tackles — with 132 of those being solo tackles — including 17 tackles for a loss and five quarterback sacks. He also nabbed an interception, deflected three passes, and forced a pair of fumbles.
He has also received a multitude of college offers due to his efforts on the field from such schools as Army, Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, and Liberty.
But through it all the stats and attention, Faber said he’s tried to focus on one single thing this season — doing his part to see his team succeed.
“I try not to think about it too much,” Faber said.
Faber and the Buffs became the winningest team in McAlester history, and its defense held opponents to an average of just less than 14 points per game. And part of the reason they had been so successful on both sides of the ball is by how bonded the players were as teammates — especially his fellow classmates, most of whom had been playing together since their days in elementary school.
“I’m glad to have been a Buff,” Faber has said. “The brotherhood of it, and (the seniors) have been playing together for a really long time.”
That teamwork and playing for each other also comes from Faber's character. Usually quiet and reserved, he lets his abilities on the field do the talking for him. He's not necessarily setting out to be the most dominant defensive force on the field, but rather playing his role to the best of his abilities.
In fact, that’s what he wants to be remembered for long after he graduates. And Faber said he’s proud to have contributed his part to McAlester football’s legacy.
“I want to be known as a selfless teammate, someone who gave everything they could so we could be successful,” he said. “That’s what I want to be remembered for."
