Crowder releases baseball schedule for upcoming year

Crowder will be back to action lakeside as they return to the field with the release of the 2020 fall baseball schedule.
The Demons will begin the season at home with a matchup against Achille on Aug. 11. They’ll next have two tournaments lined up, one at Carl Albert State College in Poteau Aug. 13-15, with the other at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton Aug. 20-22.
After tournament play, the Demons will have a three-game home stand against Leflore, Wister, and Tushka, where Crowder will be looking to avenge last season’s playoff exit, before taking to the road to face off with Byng and Silo on back-to-back days Aug. 31-Sept. 1.
Crowder will next face off against fellow Pitt 8 foes Kiowa and Stuart in early September before participating in the Stuart Tournament Sept. 10-12. Afterwards, they’ll take to the road against Stonewall and Moss before returning home for the final regular season game against Whitesboro on Sept. 21.
Here is the complete 2020 fall baseball schedule for Crowder:
Aug. 6 vs. Oktaha (Scrimmage), 12 p.m.
Aug. 11 vs. Achille, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13-15 at Carl Albert State College Tournament, TBA
Aug. 18 at Haileyville, 5 p.m.
Aug. 20-22 at Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament, TBA
Aug. 25 vs. Leflore, 5 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 vs. Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Byng,, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Silo, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Colbert, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Stuart, 3 p.m.
Sept. 10-12 at Stuart Tournament, TBA
Sept. 15 at McCurtain, 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Moss, 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Whitesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
