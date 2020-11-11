The Stuart Hornets and Lady Hornets were named the Class 2A Cross Country Academic State Champions by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association, and were honored during the recent state meet in Edmond on Nov. 4.
The Lady Hornets earned their first academic state title in school history, with a combined 4.0 GPA. Team members include Geralyn Haney, Jacie Crenshaw, Braelyn Blasengame, Addisyn Dalton, Mollie Bain, Yesse Sanchez, Taloa Ott, Haili Igou, Haddie Lindley, and Chloe Akin.
The Hornets earned their second academic state title in back-to-back years, with a combined GPA of 3.891. Team members include Collin McMahan, Cale Davison, Travis Grinnell, Gabe Clayton, Noah Rosenow, Jared McIntosh, Keaton Crenshaw, and Austin Mayer — with Davison, Rosenow, and McIntosh being returning members.
Both teams are coached by NaDenna LaVarnway. She has now coached three academic state champion teams — Class 2A Boys 2019, Class 2A Boys and Girls 2020 — and was the assistant coach when the Hornets won the academic state title in 2015.
