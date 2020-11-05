The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association held the 2020 Cross Country State Meet on Wednesday, with a local runner placing among the top 20 individual runners.
Canadian senior Brach Helmert took part in the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, where he notched a 17th place finish among 158 runners from across the state in the boys 5K event.
Helmert finished with a time of 18:27.09 to complete the 3.1 mile course and notch his placing among the top runners in Class 2A. He averaged a time of 3:41.41 per kilometer.
The Cougar runner qualified for the event after competing in the regional meet at Keifer, where he finished in 7th place among individuals with a time of 17:24.64 to complete the course.
Here is the complete top 20 individual runners at the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet:
Place Runner School Time
1 Riley Herndon MERRITT HIGH SCHOOL 17:10.08
2 Cade Berkey HYDRO-EAKLY HIGH SCH 17:12.49
3 Kaysen Stevens HOOKER HIGH SCHOOL 17:53.31
4 Cole Beets MASON HIGH SCHOOL 17:53.61
5 Rowdy Randall HOLLIS HIGH SCHOOL 17:56.40
6 Asa Worthington CARNEGIE HIGH SCHOOL 17:57.41
7 Cy Walters WATONGA HIGH SCHOOL 17:59.97
8 Jacobie Lacy CALVIN HIGH SCHOOL 18:00.84
9 Gaige Maher WARNER HIGH SCHOOL 18:06.17
10 Brayden Stovall BATTIEST HIGH SCHOOL 18:07.86
11 Payton Glenn TIMBERLAKE HIGH SCHO 18:08.88
12 Jaiden Guffey CALVIN HIGH SCHOOL 18:10.95
13 Livan Rosas BOISE CITY HIGH SCHO 18:11.63
14 Matthew Smith OKLAHOMA BIBLE HIGH 18:11.91
15 Jeremy Pena CARNEGIE HIGH SCHOOL 18:18.45
16 Kayden Carter BUFFALO HIGH SCHOOL 18:21.44
17 Brach Helmert CANADIAN HIGH SCHOOL 18:27.09
18 Harris Keithly KREMLIN-HILLSDALE HI 18:30.38
19 Jagger Worley CARNEGIE HIGH SCHOOL 18:36.13
20 Austin Campbell CENTRAL - SALLISAW 18:37.16
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
