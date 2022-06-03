COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Kiowa grad named NCCAA All-American

Rachel Eggleston has earned a new title to her name — All American.
The Kiowa graduate and current starting pitcher at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City was recently named as a First Team All-American by the National Christian College Athletic Association, the school announced in a release last week.
Eggleston suffered an ACL injury that ended her season after just one appearance in 2021, and made her triumphant return this season. She totaled 17 wins in the circle for the Evangels, tying the second all-time with Regan Martin’s 2021 season. She finished with a 3.03 ERA and struck out 118 batters — fifth-most in a single season in program history — while handing out only 27 walks.
Eggleston’s efforts helped lead MACU to its third 30-win season in the last four years with a 35-23 record as well as an NCCAA World Series semifinal berth. Those 35 wins marked the third-most wins in program history.
She also earned her first career no-hitter against Ecclesia this season on Mar. 16 in a 10-0 win where the only baserunner was able to reach on a walk. Eggleston later recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts during an 8-4 win over Central Christian on April 12.
MACU also announced that Eggleston’s 4.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio made her the third pitcher in program history to record such a feat.
In addition to being named an NCCAA First Team All-American, Eggleston was also named as an All-Sooner Athletic Conference First Team member as well.
Eggleston was a standout at Kiowa High School, where she was named to the McAlester News-Capital’s All-Area Teams and was a two-time fast-pitch Pitcher of the Year, and won back-to-back fast-pitch state championships with the Cowgirls in 2018 and 2019.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
