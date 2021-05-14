COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Eastern earns Region II honors

Eastern is taking home some postseason honors.
Six Eastern Oklahoma State College softball players were named to all-conference honors by being named to the NJCAA Region II Division I All-Region Teams.
Freshman catcher Ryleigh Clinton and freshman utility player Ananda Garrison were named to All-Region First Team. Clinton had a batting average of .405 with 18 home runs and 74 RBIs in the regular season, while Garrison held a .385 batting average with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.
Freshman infielder Gracie Woods was named to the All-Region Second Team. During the regular season, Woods earned a .364 batting average with eight home runs and 43 RBIs.
Sophomore Nene Meza, freshman Jaycee Hampton, and freshman Kerli Ashing were all named as All-Region Honorable Mention.
Meza, an outfielder for Eastern, had a batting average on .383 in the regular season, alongside 21 RBIs. Hampton, also in the outfield, averaged .328 from the plate with 10 RBIs.
Ashing, who works in the infield, earned a .345 regular season batting average with five home runs and 31 RBIs.
The Lady Mountaineers also earned weekly conference awards during the season, with Woods and Garrison earning Region II Player of the Week honors as well.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
