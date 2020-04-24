COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Eastern coaches are teammates in life

Kendra and Anthony Whisenhunt are like any other couple. They’re each other’s best friend and co-pilot navigating through life. But they have one outlier that helps separate them from most marriages—they also coach softball together.
The husband and wife duo lead the program at Eastern Oklahoma State College, and Anthony was quick to offer up how easy it is to take direction from his wife.
“She tells me what to do at home, so it’s not a huge adjustment,” he joked. “Seriously though, she’s my best friend, so it’s a blast to get to do this with her.”
The couple’s story is one of love of a game and Mountaineer blue. The couple met while employed at the college, and later married.
Kendra said that the working relationship has been effective during daily operations.
“Honestly, it’s not that much different than before," Kendra said. "We both met at Eastern and have worked together in that sense the whole time."
The Whisenhunts are huge fans of the sports of baseball and softball, so it’s no surprise that the couple brings work home with them.
“We eat, sleep, and breathe softball and baseball,” Anthony said. “We even have a whiteboard at home.”
Last year, the couple welcomed their first child together, Easton. The doting parents described his demeanor as playful and energetic, which is perfect for a family that is always on the go.
The biggest challenge has been dealing with a child alongside a demanding schedule. But Kendra said that it’s eased with the help of family and friends.
“We have been blessed with a huge support system that consists of my mother, Shawna and Mary Elizabeth Rosenow, the Patzack family, and Erin Denny—all of whom have been our 'village' and we couldn’t thank them enough.”
As for the coaching, the Whisenhunts say they love their jobs. They know they’re coaching young women in sport and life, and that has a fulfilling reward.
“The best part is when a kid comes in a little rough around the edges as a freshmen and ends up graduating a better person and leaving the program better than when they got there,” Kendra said.
“The lightbulb moments that you hear about are my favorite,” Anthony added. “When she looks over at you with the ‘did you see that?’ expression, those are the moments where we get ‘paid’, to me.”
Even with the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a halt, Anthony and Kendra are enjoying the time to be parents while still working from home. Any given day, Kendra could be grading while Anthony watches film with Easton.
And when the softball season finally does return, the couple will be ready to continue on the journey they set out on from Day One.
“I think the major thing—which is true for any and all coaching staffs—is to be a united front, especially in front of the team,” Kendra said.
“To say it’s easy would be a lie, but that’s fine,” Anthony said. "The hard is what makes it great.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
