COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Eastern adapting to new normal under coronavirus precautions

When the spring season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eastern Oklahoma State College softball had already been enjoying the successes of its hard work during the offseason.
Coaches Kendra and Anthony Whisenhunt said they knew the NJCAA would follow suit with other sports leagues, but understood the important reason of why the season was being canceled.
“We were saddened when the decision was made and understood the importance of the safety precautions, but it still hurts for our athletes,” Kendra Whisenhunt said. “It’s hard for our sophomores, especially those who are committed to other four-year universities for the next year and those who have chosen to move on to the next chapter of their academic careers without softball.”
But, even though the players can’t be on campus in their usual routines, they’re still making the best out of the situation.
Like athletes in all sports across all levels of play, the Lady Mountaineers are at home, keeping in shape and working on their craft.
And while the players work at their homes, Kendra Whisenhunt and fellow coach, husband Anthony Whisenhunt, are continuing to hold down the fort in Wilburton.
“We still have a normal order of operations as far as killing our winter rye and keeping the field mowed, sprayed, and edged,” Anthony said. “The biggest change this year is we’ve sprayed our rye three months early to let the summer grass go ahead and come in.”
The beauty of the campus and facilities has always been a source of pride for the coaches, and they say it’s always a good selling point with recruits. However, with recruiting and travel limited in the name of public health, Anthony said they’ve had to get a little creative.
“It’s a bit harder to show an athlete how beautiful our campus and facilities are because pictures just don’t do it justice,” Anthony said. “Ironically, I’m about to give my first-ever campus tour via FaceTime this weekend.”
Kendra also said that they were close to filling up the recruiting class, and would be ready for the 2021 season.
But they’ll always have the thoughts of what could have happened this year. And although they weren’t able see what they could accomplish, the two coaches were proud of the players’ effort both on and off the field.
“That was another special group of ladies that were poised to do big things,” Anthony said. “Like every year, we have high expectations for our team, and these ladies were hitting their stride on the field. Academically, they are still exceeding our expectations.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.