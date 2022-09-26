WILBURTON — The Eastern Oklahoma State College women’s and men’s soccer teams are both off to the best starts in their respective histories. The Lady Mountaineers have started the 2022 season with a 5-2-2 record (4-1-1 in conference) while the Mountaineers boast a record of 4-3-1 (3-0-1 in conference).
Both Eastern teams began the season against tough opponents in Angelina College and Cowley County Community College, which are currently ranked in the top five nationally on the men’s side and top 20 nationally on the women’s side.
“We brought in a freshman class to continue building on a strong foundation from last year,” said Gonzalo Carranza, Eastern head soccer coach. “The rebuild of our program continues and we have the right people here for that. We started the year with a pretty hard nonconference schedule, playing only against ranked teams. That was intentional to prepare us for what we are currently experiencing in conference play. There will be no easy games, regardless, and our group is up to work for it all.”
The teams hit their stride in conference play, with the women currently on a five-game win streak and six-game unbeaten streak, and the men on a three-game win streak and five-game unbeaten streak.
Erin Tattersall, a sophomore from Leicester City, England, leads the women’s team with six goals scored, while Peter Julmis, a freshman from Nassau, Bahamas, leads the men’s team with four goals.
“A conference title is our goal,” Carranza said. “One game at a time. Both groups have the potential for that, and more this year. We appreciate the support of all surrounding communities and hope to represent the area well.”
The Lady Mountaineers will look to continue their success at home against No. 3 Seminole State College on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. Both Eastern teams will hit the road to take on Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.