These Demons are going fishing.
Crowder's Taylor Keener and Jayden Meaux recently signed to fish competitively at the collegiate level during a signing ceremony at Crowder High School this April.
Keener and Meaux were surrounded by loved ones as they signed to compete with Southeastern Oklahoma State University's Bass Fishing team, and will be joining the team in the fall.
