COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Eastern's Ezekiel commits to Southern Arkansas

Kenzie Ezekiel has given herself a lot to smile about.
The Wilburton native and Eastern Oklahoma State College standout signed a commitment to play for Southern Arkansas University next season.
The sophomore and EOSC announced the decision via a release on Tuesday.
"I'm thankful for the great year I had with my teammates and coaches at Eastern," Ezekiel said in the release. "I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for me at SAU."
Ezekiel graduated from Wilburton in 2018, and originally attended Randall University. After her first season, Ezekiel transferred to Eastern to be a little closer to family and her home.
She flourished under new coach Al Davis, and saw many successes as a Lady Mountaineer. She averaged 15.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, while also being named NJCAA Region II Player of the Week for Feb. 10-16.
Ezekiel was also named to the NJCAA All-Region II Second Team for her efforts during the season.
Davis also said in the release how proud he was of Ezekiel. He remembered how he initially told her that if she came to Eastern and worked hard, he would put her in the best situation to succeed.
"I will miss Kenzie next season," Davis said. "She brought toughness to our program and helped get Eastern back to becoming a winning program. Southern Arkansas is getting a good one.”
Ezekiel and the Lady Mountaineers finished the season with a 19-12 record and a second place conference finish in the regular season.
