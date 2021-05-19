COLLEGE BASEBALL: Mountaineers prepare for NJCAA district tournament

The Mountaineers are hungry, and know they haven’t reached the end of their meal yet. That’s why they’re keeping their forks.
The “Keep Your Fork” motto has been a staple of Matt Parker’s teams throughout his tenure, and the mentality has taken deep roots for Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball.
“You just got to hang around long enough, and the best is yet to come. That’s kind of what we say all the time,” Parker said. “You’ve got to do everything to get to your dessert. That’s why you’re keeping your fork."
After taking home the regular season title, Eastern blazed beyond the opposition to become Region II Division I Tournament Champions and advance to the NJCAA South Central District Championship Tournament, scheduled to take place May 21-23 at EOSC in Wilburton.
Eastern will face off against Crowder College (49-6) and Delgado Community College (34-11) for a spot in the next round. But no matter the opponent, the Mountaineers (46-5) are willing to continue to battle by doing what they’ve done all season long.
“We talk about competing really hard on this pitch, and then forgetting about it, and then competing again,” Parker said. “And I think when we do that, you don’t get wrapped up in the swings of the game. Compete really hard on this pitch and then, good or bad, forget it and compete again on the next pitch.”
The Mountaineers boast a top-ten batting average at .355 and are top 10 in the nation for runs scored. Defensively, the pitching staff has combined for more than 300 strikeouts and seven shutouts on the season so far.
But as Eastern prepares for the national stage, Parker said there were a few important things to take care of at the top of his list.
“We’re going to work on keeping the field dry,” he laughed. “That’s what we’re going to work on first.”
Turning serious, Parker said there’s nothing necessarily new for his team to work on. Instead, they just have to continue to pursue the ultimate dessert.
“Two or three weeks into fall practice, I kind of joke with our guys like ‘alright, that’s it. You guys are as smart as I am about college baseball,’” Parker said. “Now, it’s like ‘can we be perfect?’ And we’re still chasing the perfect game.”
Eastern will have the opportunity to continue to chase perfection as it will host its leg of the tournament this weekend. Parker said that itself was a great honor, and a reward to the community that helps make the Mountaineers’ experience special.
“I couldn’t be more excited about that opportunity,” he said. “Wilburton is a special place, man. It takes the town, it takes Eastern, it takes everybody. And we don’t win a championship without everybody that’s involved pulling on the same amount of rope…I’m pumped we’re going to get to do it at home and people will get to see us play there.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
