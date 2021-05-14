COLLEGE BASEBALL: Mountaineers earn multiple Region II honors

The Mountaineers are raking in postseason awards.
Fifteen Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball players were named to all-conference honors by being named to the NJCAA Region II Division I All-Region Teams and honors, while coach Matt Parker was named as Coach of the Year.
Blake Klassen, Cole Broughton, Andrew Walling, Christian McGowan and David Sandlin were all named to the All-Region First Team.
Klassen, a freshman first baseman, averaged a .394 from the plate during the season, with 18 home runs and 74 RBIs. Broughton, a sophomore outfielder, averaged a regular season .346 batting average with four home runs and 55 RBIs.
Walling, McGowan, and Sandlin all work on the mound for the Mountaineers. Walling boasted a 2.01 ERA with 94 strikeouts, McGowan earned a 2.72 ERA with 90 strikeouts, and Sandlin finsihee the regular season with a 2.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts.
Mac McCroskey, Bryce Matthews, Nick Wimmers, and Seth Gray were all named to the All-Region Second Team.
McCroskey, a sophomore shortstop, recorded a .497 regular season batting average with five home runs and 34 RBIs. Matthews, a freshman center fielder, earned a .326 batting average with eight home runs and 25 RBIs.
The sophomore catcher Wimmers held a .356 batting average on the season with three home runs and 16 RBIs, while Gray — named to the team as a designated hitter — held a .362 average with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs.
Austin Lambert, Karson Coffee, Korben Ford, Keniel De Leon, Jacob Savage, and Nate Ackenhausen were all named to the honorable mention team in their various positions.
Lambert finished with a .336 average with four homers and 35 RBIs, Coffee held a .351 average with three singers and 21 RBIs, Ford had a .328 batting average with five home runs and 27 RBIs, and De Leon recorded a .400 average with seven homers and 37 RBIs.
Savage and Ackenhausen were awarded for their work on the mound, with Savage boasting a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts, while Ackenhausen recorded a 1.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts.
Klassen, McCroskey, Broughton, Wimmers, and McGowan were also awarded with Region II Division I Gold Glove honors for their defensive efforts this season.
And placing the cherry on top of the awards sundae was coach Matt Parker, who was named as the Region II Division I Coach of the Year.
Parker helped lead the Mountaineers to a 43-5 regular season record and a 23-2 conference record.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
