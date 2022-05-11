COLLEGE BASEBALL: Mountaineers bring home multiple awards, Parker wins Coach of the Year

WILBURTON, Okla. – The Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball team took home several NJCAA Region 2 awards on Tuesday.
Jonah Cox, a sophomore from Broomfield, Colo., won Region 2 MVP. Isaac Webb, a sophomore from Collinsville, Okla., Easten James, a sophomore from Hartshorne, Nate Ackenhausen, a sophomore from Owasso, and Cox were all named to the Region 2 All-Region Team.
Four Mountaineers earned Gold Gloves at their respective positions. Cox, Keniel de Leon, a sophomore from Orlando, Fla., Parker Rowland, a sophomore from Tulsa, and James earned Gold Gloves for second base, third base, catcher and pitcher, respectively.
Head Coach Matt Parker earned his second consecutive Coach of the Year Award. With a regular season record of 48-3 and 22-2 in region play, Coach Parker and the Mountaineers outpaced the rest of the league by nine games.
The Mountaineers will look to continue their successful season and repeat as champions in the Region 2 Tournament beginning Thursday, May 12, in Woodward.
