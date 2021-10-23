COACH OF THE YEAR: Trent Homer, Stuart

Trent Homer wants to make sure his players are ready for anything that comes their way.
The Stuart baseball coach said he set expectations early in the season, before it even started. As he curated the Hornets’ schedule, he used the iron sharpening iron approach to scheduling opponents.
“We usually play a lot of tough competition,” Homer said. “To me, that’s about the only way you can get better.”
The Hornets finished the 2021 fall season with a 15-10 record, playing 15 games against ranked opponents in both Class A and B.
But they never backed down from a challenge and fought in the face of adversity — something Homer said can be attributed to upperclassmen leadership.
“We were really led by our seniors,” Homer said. “Those guys have been around for a long time, with some of them starting since they were freshman, and have really stepped up as leaders for us.
“We also had some young guys step up as well, and they all contributed and did their part,” said Homer, who is the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Fall Baseball Team Coach of the Year.
As a team, the Hornets finished with a collective batting average of .401, an on-base percentage of .502, with 225 runs scored alongside 189 RBIs and nine home runs.
Homer said he was proud of the way his guys consistently battled every time they stepped out onto the diamond.
“These kids stay motivated and work hard,” he said. “They love to play, and give it everything they’ve got. It makes it a little easier on me."
All of this comes one year removed from a season which was cut short due to a COVID-19 exposure, with the Hornets unable to participate in the postseason.
Homer said that was a hard pill to swallow, but it helped show them how special it is each time they take to the field.
“That was tough,” he said. “But it just goes to show that you can’t take each game for granted. You’ve gotta make it
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
