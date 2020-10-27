Coach of the Year: Stuart's Trent Homer overcoming adversity during fall season

This season brought obstacles for Stuart's baseball players — but coach Trent Homer said they found a way to fight through and overcome the adversity.
A car wreck, a litany of injuries, rainouts, players quarantining, and a complete shutdown and elimination from playoffs due to COVID-19 stacked the odds against the Hornets, despite the production they had on the field.
“It was just a tough year,” Homer said.
“Back-to-back seasons being shut down due to COVID is a hard pill to swallow,” Homer said. “Especially when you’re pretty talented.”
Homer and the Hornets fought through it all, finishing the season 10-12, with quality wins against opponents such as Kiowa and Vanoss, plus a pair of wins during the Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament.
“They’re just hard-nosed kids, and they just come to work every day and do what they’re supposed to do,” Homer said. “It was tough. I’m not going to say that it was easy. Staying focused was key, and not letting outside stuff get to us.”
Homer also credits the leadership of his lone senior, Jared McIntosh. He said that McIntosh was a freshman during his first year at Stuart, so the two have a shared experience over the past four years.
“He’s a great leader, he leads by example,” Homer said. “He’s really my eyes and ears when I’m not around.”
Looking ahead into the spring season, the Hornets have a lot of positives to build on. Homer said that after having the last spring season halted because of coronavirus, then to be ousted in districts due once again to the virus, his players have a lot they still want to prove. And he believes that’s going to propel them to be even better come March.
“A lot of people were disappointed with the way the (fall) season ended,” he said. “A lot of the kids are self-motivated…which makes my job a little easier. Because we’ve got kids that want to be better in the spring than they were (in the fall).”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
