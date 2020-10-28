Coach of the Year: Stuart's Chance Chapman

Every coach wants to see their players succeed — and Stuart softball coach Chance Chapman said he was honored with a chance to do just that this fast-pitch season.
"This year, we had high hopes and a lot of determination,” Chapman said. “The girls put in the hard work and the extra time and we got on a roll…and you could see it on their faces. They definitely wanted to get to the state tournament and go compete.”
Chapman was named the 2020 McAlester News-Captail Fast-Pitch All Area Coach of the Year, with his team going 28-6 and reaching that goal of qualifying for the state tournament.
The Lady Hornets rattled off a 22-game win streak, taking the Pitt 8 Conference title as well as the district and regional crowns, on their way to a Class A State Tournament birth. Chapman said although they lost out in the quarterfinals round, it was still an honor to coach a great group of girls.
“We just had a really good year,” Chapman said. “A lot of fire and a lot of work ethic…it was a very enjoyable season.”
Chapman said he was proud of his squad for showing up each and every day, for every practice and game. Because as any coach can tell you, if your team is putting in the work, they’re putting themselves in position to succeed.
“You want them to win, because the bottom line is winning is fun,” Chapman said. “If you’re not having fun and you’re not competing, then you probably need to find something else. And that’s pretty much anything in life.”
Chapman said he’s enjoyed getting to coach this team, and because of their hard work and determination, he believes it will propel them both on and off the field for years to come.
“They stepped up (this season),” Chapman said. “They’ve been a pleasure to coach, and I’m definitely looking forward to whatever the future holds for them. And I know whatever it is, they’re going to work hard at it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
