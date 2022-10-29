COACH OF THE YEAR: Stuart's Chance Chapman

Chance Chapman leaned back in his chair as he glanced at the newest plaque on his office wall, immortalizing his efforts as a state champion coach this season.
The Stuart coach had finally achieved what so many coaches dream of doing, leading the Lady Hornets to being named fast-pitch softball state champions. His efforts earned yet another title to his name, being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Softball All Area Coach of the Year.
"This season has been definitely one to remember, one to cherish," Chapman said. "It's just been a dream."
Chapman said the road to gold started back in the summer following the mandated dead period. He said the Lady Hornets hit the ground running, set their goals, and put in the work to achieve them. Weeks later, Stuart is still soaking up the aftermath of their championship win.
"My kids are still on cloud nine. They have really, really enjoyed themselves. And that's awesome to see as a coach," he said. "I know they're going to look back on this season as well as the seasons leading up to it and think 'that was a blast. I really had a good time with all of that.'"
Chapman said he knew his team had an opportunity to put itself in a position to have success after taking an early season tournament championship at Ripley back in August. From there, the puzzle pieces all started falling into place in all facets of the game.
But it was Stuart's defense that Chapman said was a definitive difference.
"Defensively, we made like 36 errors in 42 games. So we didn't even average an error a game," he said. "You could see it, and that was a big part of our success this season."
Chapman also highlighted the mindset of his highly competitive team of players. He said the Lady Hornets were a coach's dream when it came to their mentality and effort. So when the successes started piling up, he just enjoyed the ride.
"I thank God that I was a part of this, and that I basically got to drive a bus and experience this," he said.
Chapman said all the material things are a nice reward, but that's not where he receives the most value. Instead, it's the thought of completing a mission his team set out on, and doing it for a school and community that was behind them every step of the way.
"It means a lot to you. It's more than hanging a trophy there, it's more than winning a ring," he said. "When you're sitting here typing up reports, or outside doing work on the field, it's just the thought of 'we won it on the last day.' That trumps all the material stuff that comes along with it.
"It was good for the community, good for the town, good for the fans," he continued. "And that part right there is like the biggest gift I could ask for."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.