COACH OF THE YEAR: Stuart's Chance Chapman

Chance Chapman has been in this position quite a few times now.
The Stuart softball coach knows from experience how much hard work goes into a deep playoff run in the spring. But he and his Lady Hornets persevered on the way to a state tournament berth and Chapman being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Slow-Pitch Softball Coach of the Year.
“The girls went above and beyond. We played top-16 competition day in and day out,” Chapman said. “Playing good teams day in and day out, and keeping the girls mentally and physically prepared and keeping them on their toes kind of contributed to our success.”
The Lady Hornets finished the season ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, with a record of 32 wins to just 12 losses with a Pitt 8 title, a district championship, regional runner-up title, and a Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinals appearance.
But Chapman said none of that is just given, and every bit comes earned.
“It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of preparation, and it takes the girls buying in to what we want to accomplish throughout the course of the year. And it takes them being up to play every single day, no matter who our opponent is,” he said. “And just going out and performing and getting the results that not only they want, but that I want. I mean, it’s big.”
Stuart returned to the state tournament after last year’s state quarterfinal run, marking the fifth-straight appearance in the tournament since 2017 — with the exception of the canceled 2020 season.
Chapman said it’s never easy to make it to the state’s biggest show, and it takes a lot of hard work to get to that point. Players also have to buy in and build a culture, something he said his Lady Hornets have done well over the years.
“I think it started a long time ago with some of the teams I had. Basically, when they come into the season, they know the expectations and they have to work and strive hard to get to one of their goals,” he said. “And what it does is it continually sets up your younger kids. They know when now it’s their turn, and they’ve got expectations and should have goals of their own.
Of course, the quest to do it all again begins immediately. Chapman said his team will be hard at work over the summer, plus the fast-pitch season in the fall. And with a long program resume before them, he hopes the next generation of Lady Hornets is ready for the challenge to add their own chapters.
“These girls never cease to amaze me with how focused they get and the dedication they show. It’s just very pleasing as a coach, and that’s how they kind of pay me back in the end,” he said. “I get a great sense of satisfaction watching them doing what they love to do."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
