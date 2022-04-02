Will Holiman knew what his team was capable of and the path they needed to take to achieve it.
The McAlester coach led his team to history, earning the program’s first winning season in a decade and an area tournament birth on the way to being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“All the hard work paid off for these guys,” Holiman said. “They put a lot of hard work in starting from jump…all the guys bought in, and I’m super proud of these guys.”
Holiman said his team bought in early, immediately putting in the hours and gym time.
And that made it easier to push them to the level of basketball they played this season.
“It just makes the process a lot easier,” he said. “We’ve got to do a lot of development at the high school level…it was a whole new atmosphere for a lot of these kids, and being able to buy in and just listen to being told from our staff is one thing to accelerate success a little faster.”
The push to success started at the top, with the 2022 seniors setting the tone for what the season was going to be like.
“It was a goal of our senior leadership, we wanted to make it where this place wasn’t just an easy win,” he said. “We wanted to make this a tough place to play like it was in the past and make the atmosphere the way it used to be, and I think we got that done.”
Holiman also got to go through the season coaching both of his sons Adante and Adonis while also watching daughter Jayda win a state championship with the Lady Buffs. He said not everyone gets to have that chance, and he’s grateful for all the time he’s been able to spend with his children.
“Priceless,” he said. “It’s just priceless.”
Looking back on the 2021-2022 season, Holiman again expressed how proud he was of his team at buying in early and putting in the months of hard work it took to win on the court.
The Buffs have set a solid foundation for themselves to continue on a path forward.
They’ll lose a tough and talented senior class, but there are plenty of talented younger players that are hungry to keep it going.
“Should be exciting basketball,” he said. “But we’ve set that tone, and we’ve got to keep it that way. Can’t go backwards…we’ll put the work in and do the things necessary where that won’t happen.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.