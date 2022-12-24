Forrest Mazey sat next to the hardware his team earned this season as he looked back on the last few months.
“Obviously, I think if you get to the state championship, it’s a good season,” he said. “Your goal is to try to get to December every year. And the reality of getting there is obviously slim.”
Mazey and the Buffaloes went to back-to-back state championships for the first time in school history, amassing an 11-3 record on the way to being named the 2022 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State runners-up.
Mazey also eclisped the 100 wins mark as a coach, and was named as the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area Football Coach of the Year.
“That was the sixth time we’ve been (to the state championship) in the history of the program, and we’ve been there the last two years,” he said. “Obviously, the ending is not what we wanted. But sometimes, the adversity we hit through the year…”
Mazey spoke of a turning point for the Buffs after their loss against Sapulpa. He said the resiliency they showed after that game says a lot about the players themselves and the culture surrounded McAlester football.
“You could definitely feel the tension after the game in the locker room,” Mazey said. “So the ability for us to reel it back in and get where we get…I think it speaks volume about the program and what it’s become. So I’m very, very proud of that aspect.
“It’s truly about the program. Because without the program and the culture that we have, I don’t think we even come close to even making the championship game,” he added. “So just the experience and culture we have really pushed us to get to the championship game.”
He also discussed the Buffs rallying after injuries to several players, including senior leading rusher and OU-commit Erik McCarty’s season-ending injury in the playoff quarterfinals.
But McAlester responded with a run that saw an offensive onslaught against Bishop McGuinness in the semifinal round — including Blaze Baugh charging out to the fifth-best rushing performance in McAlester history.
“Within a week, you have to mold yourself into a different identity, almost,” Mazey said. “I think the kids did a tremendous job.”
He spoke highly of every member of his team, including the senior class. They were freshmen when Mazey took over in 2019, and have built a foundation of success for future generations to continue beyond their graduation.
“They’re a good group, I love them,” Mazey said. “I had them for four years. It’s a graduating class of mine that started when they were freshmen. So hopefully every class will take note and not let it falter.
“I’m just super proud of (the team), and super proud of how they responded during adversity,” he added. “It would have been easy to fold and listen to the naysayers…I’m just very proud of the effort.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
